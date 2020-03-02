Women SHCCNJ

LYNDHURST, NEW JERSEY , USA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ Celebrates Women's History Month hosting a Modern Latina event and recognizing the female powerhouses behind a Chamber that works for the community!The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ Celebrates Women's History Month hosting a Modern Latina event and recognizing the female powerhouses behind a Chamber that works for the community! The Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (SHCCNJ), the largest Chamber in the State, is well known for attracting large crowds to its popular events, which are a flawless demonstration of what teamwork is capable of creating.Additionally, the SHCCNJ has increasingly attracted the attention of government and corporate sponsors in the last years, looking to support its revolutionary entrepreneurship training programs which deliver the highest graduation states in the tri-state area, and which have created multiple success stories amongst its participants in terms of increased revenues, access to capital, expansion into new geographies and markets, and job creation. These programs started in 2015 with 20 students, and are serving 85 business owners in 2020."It is Latinas who are spearheading the demand for this type of program. Latinas create new businesses at three times the rate of any other population group. Whether they are raising a family as single mothers, complementing their spouse's income, or pursuing a dream of launching their own business, entrepreneurship offers a path for a better quality of life for themselves and their families." said Carlos Medina, SHCCNJ President & CEO.The celebration of Women's History Month at the SHCCNJ has a new intensity this year. On March 12th, the SHCCNJ will host its annual Latina-focused panel event. The panel discussion will take place at the Meadowlands Conference Center at Bergen Community College and will cover varied topics such as diversity in the workplace, leadership, and how it is to be a modern Latina in 2020. In addition to this event, the SHCCNJ launched its first entrepreneurial training series in 2020, LETS (Latina Entrepreneurship Training Series), crafted to serve the unique needs of Latina business owners. LETS kicked off in February, and it’s managed by an experienced team of women composed by Valeria Aloe, Program Director and Founder of Alphaquest Consulting, Reina Valenzuela, Head Coach and CEO of Starfish Global, and Tatiana Orozco, Program Coach and Founder of TorozcoEvolution.The impeccable events and the day-to-day operations are managed by a strong team of women led byAixa Lopez, P.E., operations/marketing consultant, recently awarded Best 50 Women in Business in NJ, byNJBiz. Erica Horton, Office Manager, Danik Kean, Events Manager, Maria Diaz, HETP support and Owner ofOrder & Ease, Melissa Torres, marketing support, Daniela Velez, admin support, and Sandra Rosa,volunteer, work relentlessly together to ensure that members have the best possible experience, towardsexpanding their network and opportunities.Most recently, the SHCCNJ adjusted the composition of its Board, to incorporate well-connected Latinaswho are passionate about serving our community. From Claribel Cortes, Vice-Chair, to Board membersCristina Pinzon, Ana Rodrigues, and Dana Rodriguez, the Chamber continues to be propelled by thepassion, teamwork, and contributions of its female powerhouses make history by creating tangibleopportunities for thousands of Hispanic businesses.About the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New JerseyThe SHCCNJ is the voice of the more than 120,000 Latino businesses that contribute more than $20 billion tothe New Jersey economy. The Chamber's mission remains to educate, train, advocate for its members inthe political landscape, and provide procurement opportunities for all its members. The SHCCNJ wasrecently ranked as the largest Chamber in NJ by NJ Biz magazine for the 3rd year in a row.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.