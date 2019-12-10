IMAGES/IMAGENES CELEBRATES PREMIERE ON NJTV & THE LATINO/A CELEBRITY PERFORMING ARTS AWARDS

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMAGES/IMAGENES CELEBRATES PREMIERE ON NJTV & THE LATINO/A CELEBRITY PERFORMING ARTS AWARDSDate: December 11, 2019Time: 5:30 – 8:30Heldrich Hotel, New Brunswick, NJNew Brunswick, NJ, Rutgers University’s diversity program IMAGES/IMAGENES celebrates in collaboration with the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of NJ (on December 11th ) the NJTV premiere of the Emmy Award-Winning TV series featuring stories of the multifaceted lives of Latino/Hispanic communities in NJ and the nation. Celebrities Allison Trujillo Strong, actress and singer (Ma Mia and Bye Bye Birdie) and pop singer Luis Figueroa will be in attendance to receive the first Images/Imagenes Performing Arts Excellence Awards.William Q. Sánchez, multi-Emmy Award Winning Executive Producer of the program comments that “the program features important stories of Latinx communities reflecting the diversity and complexity of a growing majority population in the state and the nation. It is exciting to reboot for new generations a program that William had produced for years with New Jersey Television Network. The magazine style program presents topics of interest to our viewers such as immigration, business, education, arts, culture, health, and wellness.”Isabel Nazario, associate vice president of university diversity and inclusion and an executive producer of IMAGES/IMAGENES commented that “As a public affairs community engagement program it aligns with the university’s critical priority as noted in our strategic plan to advance inclusive diversity and foster a cohesive culture. It is an innovative program that provides a window into the changing demographics of the state and fosters understanding of the contributions being made by diverse communities. We hope to brand IMAGES leading to the development of similar programs about other diverse populations in the state.Carlos Medina, President of the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey and Jessica Ramirez, distinguished NJ attorney are the co-hosts of the premier of IMAGES/IMAGENES. Acclaimed correspondents Juan González, Polk award-winning journalist, Jimena Flórez, food/health entrepreneur, CEO Ebby Antigua, fashion, design, and entertainment expert, and Kayla Brently, journalist focusing on millennial stories of interest are segment associate producers.Stories featured in the premiere edition:• Desi Arnaz, actor & TV industry innovator• Celebrities Gloria and Emilio Estefan discuss their careers• Fashion Designer Stella Nolasco in Puerto Rico• Journalist & RU faculty Juan González on the immigration crisis• Zoe Saldana, actress known as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy”IMAGES /IMAGENES is made possible with program funding from the following university units: Office of the Associate Vice President for University-Wide Inclusion and Diversity; the Vice President for Continuing Studies and Distance Education, both under the auspices of the Senior Vice President’s Office for Academic Affairs; and the Rutgers University iTV Studio, a division of continuing studies.Underwriters of Images/Imágenes for this edition: Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ, GOYA Foods, Ebby Magazine, and Setroc Group Inc.



