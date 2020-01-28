THE SETROC GROUP, INC RECEIVES VETERAN INSTITUTE FOR PROCUREMENT GROW CERTIFICATION

The Setroc Group

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Setroc Group , Inc. completed the Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) GROW Program, a comprehensive training, and certification program that helps veteran-owned businesses strengthen their ability to win government contracts and do business with both military and civilian agencies.The Setroc Group, Inc. was one of 48 businesses from 20 states and the District of Columbia to graduate from the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) GROW Program. On average VIP GROW graduates increased their revenue by an average of 63% within their first year of graduation and 357% two years after graduation.“As a Service Disabled Veteran Business owner, this program provided me with the tools necessary to give my company a competitive edge in the federal marketplace. Francisco Cortes, CEO & Co-Founder, The Setroc Group, Inc.”The first of its kind in the nation, VIP GROW is a 3-day, 27-hour comprehensive certification program designed for veteran-owned small businesses to increase their ability to win government contracts. Participants must be a C-level leader in a Veteran-owned small business operating for at least two years with a minimum of 3 full-time employees and have experience working on government contracts as a prime and/or sub-contractor to a prime.Facilitated by subject matter experts, VIP GROW participants receive hands-on market-based instruction that helps establish best business practices for Federal government contracting. There are over 20 topics taught by highly experienced industry and government professionals with a focus on accelerating your growth through best business practices. Curriculum subject examples include: Reducing risk to veteran-owned companies, their customers, and teaming partners; Accounting/ Budgets/ Developing Rates; Compliance Contracting – Teaming, Joint Ventures, RFI; Financing/Capital Management; Human Resources; Insurance; Marketing – Proposals & Capture Management; Program Management/Internal Controls. The program also provides participants with access to Federal and prime contracting executives along with a national network of veteran-owned small businesses that they can team with on opportunities. Since the program launched in 2009, 928 Veteran-Owned Small Businesses have graduated from VIP GROW. VIP GROW graduates report growth rate averages of 63% within one year of graduating from the Institute and more than 357% two years after graduating."We are honored to give back to the men and women who served our country by providing them with the tools they need to succeed as government contractors," said Barbara Ashe, President of the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation. “We hope this training fosters their success as businesses and employers.”The Setroc Group, Inc. ( http://www.setrocgroup.com ) an Award-winning federally certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and HUBZone certified firm offer more than 20 years of National and International network professional experience working for such companies as the Associated Press, ABC News, CNN Español and News Corporation.VIP GROW is fully funded by the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation, partnerships with SBA, Lockheed Martin, and the State of Maryland, and VIP sponsors. VIP GROW is offered at no cost to participants.For more information on VIP, contact Barbara Ashe, 301-738-0015 x215; bashe@mcccmd.com or visit www.NationalVip.org



