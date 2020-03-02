The Tightrope with Dan Smolen Meaningful Work Podcast Announces Start of Spring 2020 Season

The Tightrope Podcast helps listeners navigate "future of work" and "meaningful work" issues.

Connecticut-Based Career Revitalization Expert Natalie Pryce “Walks the Tightrope” as First Guest

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and meaningful work advocate Dan Smolen announced the start of The Tightrope Podcast ’s Spring 2020 season. The first episode streams Friday, March 6, 2020, on DanSmolen.com and wherever people get their podcasts.At the start of 2018, Smolen turned off the lights at his executive recruitment firm, The Green Suits, LLC, and ended his headhunting career. Throughout a rewarding 20-year-run, during which he placed hundreds of best-match professionals within client companies, Smolen recognized that even his most successful job placements did not guarantee the long-term happiness of the parties involved in the process, especially the placed candidates.But with “headhunting” behind him, Smolen immediately seized a new opportunity: “I discovered that an increasing number of my candidates expressed a longing to do work that is profound, protects the planet, supports people and communities, and is fun to do—meaningful work. And, I use The Tightrope Podcast to help workers like my former clients and candidates, but also many thousands of others whom I have never helped, follow their beautiful work dreams.”Smolen continues, “during the Spring 2020 season, we will explore the best in work-skill development, career rebranding, and other strategies that our listeners and others can pursue to revitalize their careers for doing meaningful work. What is more, with our guest financial advisor Steve Oriol of Evergreen Life Wealth Partners, we begin an important discussion about money and we talk frankly about building financial reserves—wealth—to enable people to seize opportunities to do the work of their dreams rather than languish doing work that has no positive meaning.”The first episodes of The Tightrope with Dan Smolen’s Spring 2020 season are:- “A Career Coach Guides Sidelined People to Meaningful Work” with Natalie Pryce of Pryceless Consulting streams Friday, March 6, 2020- “Is Wealth Building the Key to Doing Meaningful Work?” with Steve Oriol of Evergreen Life Wealth Partners streams Friday, March 13, 2020- “The WHY of College: Developing Leadership Skill to Do Meaningful Work” with Courtney Owens of Ithaca College’s Office of Student Engagement streams Friday March 20, 2020The Tightrope Podcast is available wherever people get their podcasts. Listeners may subscribe to it by keywording “The Tightrope with Dan Smolen.” They may also catch up with past episodes on DanSmolen.com. New Spring Season episodes stream weekly through June 2020.About The Dan Smolen ExperienceThe Dan Smolen Experience is a platform for empowering employees, entrepreneurs, and people in the gig economy wanting to make work mean something. We provide you with the tools to uncover your dreams, explore your options, and create a strategy to enable you to act upon those dreams and do the work you’re meant to do.About The Tightrope PodcastThis is a future of work podcast that focuses on meaningful work. Smolen uncovers the journey his guests have taken, often leaving successful careers, to dream and redefine what work means to them. He also engages with noted workforce experts to provide best ideas and practices to people seeking meaningful work. For more information, check us out at DanSmolen.com.###



