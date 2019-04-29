The Dan Smolen Experience Launches New Future of Work Website, Home to The Tightrope with Dan Smolen Podcast

Designed by Blue16Media, The Dan Smolen Experience website also hosts The Tightrope with Dan Smolen podcast.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Dan Smolen Experience , LLC., a Virginia-chartered limited liability “future of work” company that helps professionals of all ages and levels of expertise create meaningful work for themselves and others, officially launched its new website.Designed by Gresham Harkless, Jr. of Blue16Media , the destination provides work-seekers, from the late Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennial and Plurals/Gen Z generations, the tools and thought-leadership that they need to pivot their careers to meaningful work—work that is profound, protects the planet, helps people and communities, and is fun to do.”As a successful podcaster, Gresham immediately understood what we needed to achieve: a brilliant web presence that allows our four-generation audience to access our site in a way that suits them best; some seek quick access to our content and value, while others prefer a more leisurely paced deep-dive exploration. Gresham created for us a user experience that seamlessly connects our mission to our ever-expanding library of content.”Most importantly, the new DanSmolen.com site allows users to access all thought-leadership in one place—including current and past episodes of The Tightrope with Dan Smolen podcast.“With the new website, The Dan Smolen Experience gains a platform to define the “future of work” narrative around doing meaningful work that makes a positive difference in the world and in the lives of others,” adds Pivoting Strategies, LLC CEO, and The Dan Smolen Experience’s Chief Brand Officer, Carla A. Fleming. “Most of our audience connects with us over their mobile devices, and, the new website provides an optimized experience for those people on-the-go.”About The Dan Smolen ExperienceThe Dan Smolen Experience empowers employees, entrepreneurs, and people in the gig economy who seek to make work mean something positive and profound. We provide you with the tools to uncover your dreams, explore your work options, and create an actionable strategy to seize upon those dreams and do the work you are meant to do.About The Tightrope with Dan Smolen PodcastThe Tightrope with Dan Smolen is a podcast that explores the intersection of the future of work and doing meaningful work. Smolen uncovers the journey his podcast guests have taken, often leaving successful careers, to dream of, explore, strategize, and act on opportunities to do meaningful work. Streaming on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, on the DanSmolen.com website, and other channels.Visit our website at: www.DanSmolen.com Follow us on social media at:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dan.smolen/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansmolen Apple Podcast Page: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-tightrope-with-dan-smolen/id1144092106?mt=2 ###



