The Tightrope with Dan Smolen Meaningful Work Podcast Announces Start of Fall 2019 Season

The Tightrope with Dan Smolen podcast streams on Apple Podcast, Spotify, and other channels.

Chicago Food Scene Disruptor Billy Jacobs "Walks the Tightrope" as First Guest, He Describes His Journey to Meaningful Work

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, veteran executive recruiter, author, and meaningful work advocate Dan Smolen announced the start of The Tightrope with Dan Smolen podcast’s Fall 2019 season. The first episode streams Friday, October 4, 2019, on Apple Podcast , Spotify, DanSmolen.com and other podcasting channels.At the start of 2018, Smolen turned off the lights at his executive recruitment firm, The Green Suits, LLC, and ended his headhunting career. Throughout a rewarding 20-year-run, during which he placed hundreds of best-match professionals within client companies, Smolen recognized that even his most successful job placements did not guarantee the long-term happiness of the parties involved in the process, especially the placed candidates.But with “headhunting” concluded, Smolen immediately seized a new opportunity: “I had discovered that an increasing number of my candidates expressed a longing to do work that is profound, protects the planet, supports people and communities, and is fun to do—meaningful work. I use The Tightrope with Dan Smolen podcast to help workers like my former clients and candidates, but also many thousands of others whom I have never helped, follow their beautiful work dreams.”He continues, “our guests on The Tightrope podcast are esteemed professionals and thought-leaders from a wide range of specializations who live meaningful lives and do meaningful work. We start off the new season by interviewing the engaging entrepreneur and Chicago food scene disruptor Billy Jacobs. He describes a meaningful work journey that brought fresh New York-style bagels to a city that never had them before through his Jacobs Brothers Bagels stores. Later, he founded Piece Pizzeria and Brewery where he serves up New Haven-style pizza and award-winning ales to thousands of appreciative foodies.” Joining Smolen and Jacobs on the episode is their shared childhood friend, Stu Katz, who provided Jacobs his counsel for the restaurant start-ups.The first episodes of The Tightrope with Dan Smolen’s Fall 2019 season are:• Give Piece a Chance: Entrepreneur Billy Jacobs Disrupts Chicago’s Food Scene. Part 1 streams Friday, October 4, 2019 and Part 2 streams Friday, October 11, 2019• Emotional Intelligence: How it Helps People to Succeed in Meaningful Work with EQ Expert Edythe Richards. Part 1 streams Friday, October 18, 2019 and Part 2 streams Friday, October 25, 2019• To B: Jen Boynton Helps Businesses and Non-Profits Become B-For-Benefit-Driven Brands. Streams Friday, November 1, 2019The Tightrope with Dan Smolen is available on Apple Podcast and other channels. Listeners may subscribe to it by keywording “The Tightrope with Dan Smolen.” They may also catch up with past episodes on DanSmolen.com New Fall 2019 season episodes will stream weekly well into December, 2019.About The Dan Smolen ExperienceThe Dan Smolen Experience is a platform for empowering employees, entrepreneurs, and people in the gig economy wanting to make work mean something. We provide you with the tools to uncover your dreams, explore your options, and create a strategy to enable you to act upon those dreams and do the work you’re meant to do.About The Tightrope with Dan SmolenThis is a future of work podcast that focuses on meaningful work. Smolen uncovers the journey his guests have taken, often leaving successful careers, to dream and redefine what work means to them. For more information, check us out at DanSmolen.com.###



