CK Physiotherapy Extend Their Range Of Physio Treatments To Clients In Ealing And Hanwell

CK Physio Ealing Location Physiotherapy Example

Physiotherapy is increasingly being used to treat a wide range of conditions. CK Physio have extended their services to cover the expanding need.

We continue to maintain and upgrade our clinical skills by regularly attending post-graduate education.” — Brian Kelly

EALING, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- West London Physio experts Bryan Kelly and Emma Cadwallader have expanded their London Physiotherapy Ealing practice to cope with the additional demand for experienced physiotherapy services in West London. They now have 2 dedicated treatment rooms. All of their physiotherapists are Chartered (members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy) and registered with the Health Professions Council. They are also members of PhysioFirst and continue to maintain and upgrade our clinical skills by regularly attending post-graduate education.Services offered now include physiotherapy, shockwave therapy, and facial-aesthetics.An increasing number of diseases can now be covered by the Ealing physio practice including Asthma, Arthritis, Back pain, Cardiovascular problems, Cerebral palsy, Cystic fibrosis, Incontinence, Neck pain, Multiple sclerosis, Osteoporosis, Stroke, and Sports injuries.Physiotherapy is highly recommended in addressing injuries of the bones, joints, and muscles, as well as neurological ailments. All treatments can only be effective when performed by an experienced and certified physio. It works by taking a holistic approach. We look at you as a ‘whole person’, including your general lifestyle. CK Physio’s aim is to treat the person, and not just the symptom.About CK PhysiotherapyBryan Kelly and Emma Cadwallader started CK Physiotherapy in 2003. Initially, the practice was based in Golds Gym in Hanwell. As the practice grew, we moved and from 2008 have been based in Elthorne Avenue, West London.

Physiotherapy Ealing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.