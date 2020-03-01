Whitehat Achieves ‘Video Selling’ Certification from Vidyard to Accelerate Digital Marketing and Sales Agency Growth

HubSpot Solutions Partner Top Digital Agency London 2019

With increasing demand from clients for training on how to incorporate video into their sales processes, Whitehat SEO Ltd have now completed the certification

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whithat SEO the leading inbound marketing agency has partnered with Vidyard, the leading video platform provider for business and been accepted within its Agency Partner Program by qualifying for the industry-first Video Selling certification. This certification was built to help digital marketing and sales agencies expand their services while helping their clients grow their revenue. White is part of the first cohort of agency leaders to receive this Video Selling certification.Whitehat believes that Vidyard’s Video Selling certification will empower them to become experts in teaching best practices for video prospecting, video for meeting follow-ups, video deal management, closing with video, video sequences and more. Furthermore, the certification is aligned to HubSpot’s Sales Enablement services, making it even easier for a growth-orientated agency such as Whitehat to adopt the certification quickly, then easily deploy.Video has transformed sales communicationsLeading sales reps are turning to new video communications techniques to get noticed. According to a blog post from HubSpot titled “10 Skills Every Sales Development Rep Needs to Master in 2020,” Video Prospecting is the #1 skill that managers should be teaching their sales teams if they want to focus on gaining or honing into top deals.According to Gong, the leading revenue intelligence platform, 40% of sales teams are now using video in their sales cycle. Gong also reports a 41% higher close rate on opportunities that use video in their sales cycle over traditional forms of communication like email and phone.Sales enablement must reflect the new demand for video“The number one ask of our agency partners at INBOUND was to help them level-up their expertise in selling with video. Vidyard has mastered the use of video over the past three years, so it was clear to us that there was an immediate training opportunity ahead,” says Rob Sale, Senior Manager of Strategic Alliances and Head of the HubSpot Global Alliance at Vidyard. “The Video Selling certification will set our agency partners apart so they can deliver incredible value to their clients. We’re excited to have our first cohort of certified agency partners ready to support the North American and EMEA markets.”“Video is one of the fastest-growing sales enablement tools in the market. Adding video to our sales process has generated outstanding positive results for our clients" says Clwyd Probert, CEO at WHitehat SEO. "We’re thrilled to partner with Vidyard, the #1 video sales tool in the market, to add the Video Selling certification to our award-winning sales enablement portfolio. It’s a key foundation in our marketing strategy for our clients and will have a strong impact on our growth in 2020 and beyond.”Clients interested in learning more about Whitehat’s Video Selling certification can visit https://www.whitehat-seo.co.uk/knowledge/video-selling About WhitehatWhitehat is an inbound marketing agency and HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner. We organise and run the largest HubSpot User Group in the world (the London HUG). Whitehat are specialists in inbound marketing, inbound sales, SEO & pay per click management We work with B2B and B2C companies within the technology, biotech, manufacturing, and other sectors.

Unlocking The Power Of Video



