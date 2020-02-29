International Email Marketing Conference Inbox Expo Confirms COVID-19 will Not Result in Conference Cancellation

Inbox Expo : Email Conference Science Gallery London

Hundreds of Delegates Expected to Converge (online) for Keynotes and Panel Discussions Taking Place at The Science Gallery London 18th and 19th of March

UK is mobilizing a strong & quite deliberate push for innovation-driven business development-domestically & globally. Nowhere is this more evident than London a great place for the expo to take place.” — Dennis Dayman, Chief Privacy Officer, Osano

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The promoter of Inbox Expo , an international email marketing and technology conference, confirmed on Twitter today that they plan to go ahead with their inaugural conference that kicks off in London on March 18. The digital summit, a celebration of diversity and accessibility in email is put together by emailexpert UK Ltd, a company formed last year with the support of founding partner sponsorship from Pepipost and SparkPost.Despite cancellations of some of the biggest tech events on the calendar including; Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Facebook F8 in San Jose, California, EmTech, Asia in Singapore and others due to concerns over COVID-19, emailexpert say they have no plans to follow suit.Whilst two of the three Inbox Expo conference days are to be broadcast from London, the event has always been billed as 'digital first'. The full digital conference features three days of keynote addresses, workshops, roundtable discussions and sessions on topics of interest to B2C and B2B email marketers. Only the first two days broadcast from London.The conference facilities at the London Science Gallery have a maximum capacity of 125, Inbox Expo plan for several times that number of delegates. This is made possible through technology partners and fellow 2019 London startup, Hopin , who last week announced they raised £5 million in seed investment,An all-in-one online live events platform that goes beyond simply offering digital delegates the ability to watch streamed sessions online. Several live video interaction 'modes' exist, with a combination of one-to-many, one-on-one and group conferencing options and streaming modes Inbox Expo is able to offer an immersive experience including enabling virtual networking and breakouts with other delegates as well as online exhibitor booths.Hopin Founder Johnny Boufarhat recently said, “We want to make sure everyone can experience the same great benefits of events — the connection you made bumping into someone in a breakout session, the potential customer you met at your booth or the awesome tip you got from a panel speaker – without having to physically attend."The extensive speaker line-up includes representatives from industry organisation and companies making use of email at an enterprise scale including The AA, RAC, Women of Email, SEMRush, Zettasphere, Fidor Bank, Holistic Email Marketing, eFocus Marketing, Framer, Mightier, Osano, 250ok, Validity.The even title sponsor is Mapp Digital, premier sponsor Pure 360 and additional sponsors including: ZOHO, Ongage, SparkPost, Pepipost, SendLane, Sensorpro, Taxi for Email, EmailOversight, Let'sTalk Strategy, MailMonitor, Striata, maillenium and email industries.Tickets have been made available for the online streams at an extremely accessible price point however they will increase in price as the event draws closer.About emailexpertEmailexpert UK Ltd promotes smarter use of email and enables access to the tools, information and resources necessary for businesses to make better decisions in the email marketing channel. The UK-based company was incorporated in late 2019 with the support of Founder Partner Sponsors Pepipost and SparkPost.About PepipostPepipost, a product of Netcore Solutions, is Asia's largest and most reliable email delivery service.Over 50,000 global businesses consider Pepipost as their email delivery service partner of choice, enabling them to engage with millions of customers at scale.Successfully delivering over 10 billion emails in the inbox every month, Pepipost is now the most recommended email delivery service on G2. Leading brands such as Oyo, Ola, Nexxt, MakeMyTrip, ICICIBank, Spicejet, and Jobstreet use Pepipost to elevate their inbox delivery.About SparkPostSparkPost is the world’s #1 email sender, trusted by customers like Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Ebates and Zynga to dramatically increase email performance. SparkPost sends more than 37% of the world’s business to consumer email, more than 5 trillion messages a year. SparkPost’s unmatched data footprint and email analytics help leading enterprises break through the email noise to drive top-line results.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.