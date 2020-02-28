Cinergy Entertainment Partners with Upbring Amarillo

Cinergy Entertainment Hosts a Day of Fun for Local Amarillo Foster Children

This is a great opportunity for us to give back to our community and bring joy to these children” — Traci Hoey

AMARILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Traci Hoey, Vice President of MarketingPhone: (972) 895-9905Email: thoey@ cinergy .comCINERGY ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS WITH UPBRING AMARILLOCinergy Entertainment Hosts a Day of Fun for Local Amarillo Foster ChildrenDallas, TX- DATE, 2020 Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, is hosting a free day of fun for Upbring Amarillo foster children of all ages. Last year Upbring Amarillo placed 70 children in need in safe homes. Cinergy is honored to provide a day for these children to enjoy free games, movies and attractions.“We are so happy to welcome Upbring Amarillo children into our center to enjoy a day of worry-free fun,” says Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing. “This is a great opportunity for us to give back to our community and bring joy to these children”.Upbring Amarillo aims to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities. They see a future guided by faith, education, and action in which communities will be free of child abuse.Cinergy Entertainment is excited to give back to the local community, always striving to bring joy and fun to as many children and families as possible. For more information visit www.Cinergy.com About Cinergy EntertainmentAs an Inc 5000 recipient, Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of five luxury cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 51 screens, 44 lanes of bowling and 6 new axe throwing lanes. The company, which was recently named 2019 Top FEC of the World by IAAPA, has additional locations under development across the country. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, Hologate VR, Triotech Dark Ride, Sky Walker, an elevated ropes course with zip lines and axe throwing lanes.Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.Cinergy.com



