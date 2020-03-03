CloudChomp Announces C3, Their New Certified Partner Program

CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools, announces CC Certified (C3), their new partner program.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp , Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools, announces CC Certified (C3), their new partner program. C3 is a network of partners that are committed to maximizing AWS migration outcomes for CloudChomp customers and users. This partner network will also provide customers an ever-growing source of knowledge and expertise they can rely on to simplify and accelerate their migration to AWS, saving both time and money while reaching their outcomes faster. C3 partners provide automation tools, migration services, managed services, and other migration specialties.The C3 program will train and certify CloudChomp partners on all facets of the CC Analyzer application. As a result, C3 partners will have the knowledge and ability to assist customers with CC Analyzer installations, deep dive TCO analytic reporting, data reviews, and creating a roadmap to migrate to AWS according to individual needs and challenges. The new partner program expands CloudChomp’s outreach, providing more customers with tools that simplify AWS cloud migration planning and uncover on average a 41% savings over traditional lift and shift strategies. In exchange for participating in C3, partners receive training, support, and access to early-stage migration customers that will need help with their migration journey.“Customers are asking for recommendations to highly qualified migration partners that can dive deep on the outputs from CC Analyzer in order to help them reach their outcomes more efficiently. With C3, customers can rely on pre-selected partners that have made the commitment to maximize the insights available through our interactive migration platform,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp, Inc.CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, machine dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter

