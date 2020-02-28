Canvs AI Receives The Startup Weekly’s 2020 Software Companies to Watch Award

2020 Software Companies to Watch

This is such a great award and we are thrilled to be gaining recognition for making an impact in the tech industry through empathy.” — Jared Feldman, Founder & CEO, Canvs AI

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canvs AI was recently recognized as one of The Startup Weekly's 2020 Software Companies to Watch. The Startup Weekly presented the Software Companies to Watch award to software and technology services businesses that showcased strong growth and excellence in 2019.Canvs is the leading emotion measurement technology company providing nuanced insights into audience behavior at scale. Canvs’s patented semantic AI technology understands how people feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact created for brands, agencies, and media companies. Organizations including Comcast, Fox, Turner and Netflix use Canvs to create research efficiencies, unlock authentic marketing opportunities and increase revenue by enabling emotions to be used as a currency in media transactions.This year’s awards attracted a record number of applications across the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top tech founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the technology product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.“First, I really want to thank the incredible team at Canvs and all of our amazing clients for continuing our mission of making the world more empathetic. This is such a great award and we are thrilled to be gaining recognition for making an impact in the tech industry through empathy. We know there is a tremendous amount of potential to make a genuine difference in the business world through the use of empathy to understand consumer behavior and drive engagement,” said Canvs Founder and CEO Jared Feldman."We are thoroughly impressed by the quality of all the awarded businesses. The 2020 Software Companies to Watch award winners represent some of the most innovative products and services that businesses are using to propel growth,” said Eugene Vyborov, Chief Technology Officer of YayPay and presiding judge of The Startup Weekly’s Founders to Watch award panel. "Today’s software and technology ecosystem is incredibly competitive and it’s no easy feat to offer differentiated value to the marketplace.”About CanvsCanvs connects consumer input to research insights with patented semantic AI technology that helps companies like Comcast, Fox, Sony, Turner and Netflix deeply understand and empathize with their audiences. For eight years, Canvs has been learning real human expression and language, including emoticons, slang and sarcasm, to create the world’s largest ontology for measuring emotion. The Canvs Surveys solution helps researchers bridge the gap between audience emotion and business impact. Canvs.ai About The Startup WeeklyThe Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company’s media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com



