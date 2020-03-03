IWave Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

iWave: Changing the Future of Fundraising for Nonprofits iWave Wins Bronze Stevie Award in Sales & Customer Service

iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the BEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION STRATEGY category

CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- iWave , the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution , was presented with a Bronze StevieAward in the BEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION STRATEGY category in the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service on February 28, 2020.The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awardsand International Business AwardsThe awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 600 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.“We are honored to have received this international recognition amongst some of the most recognized and respected companies in the world, “ said iWave CFO Colin Paddington. “Our team is committed to providing only the best products and services to prospect development and fundraising professionals.”“iWave puts its clients first in everything we do”, said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. “We are always looking ahead. Our entire team, from product developers to client success managers, are all working together to deliver solutions that exceed our clients’ needs and expectations. But we are never satisfied.”“At iWave, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of nonprofit fundraising innovation with an agile development process that leverages client and industry insights to continuously bring more value, along with the best customer service in the industry to our non-profits, higher education, and healthcare organizations”, Beattie said. “We will have a number of new announcements in 2020 that will continue to ensure iWave is the leading provider of nonprofit fundraising solutions .”About iWaveiWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Learn more about iWave at http://www.iwave.com Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.About The Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com



