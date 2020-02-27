FULTON MEDICAL CENTER DEPLOYS DANOLYTE GLOBAL’S INNOVATIVE DISINFECTANT SYSTEM TO PROTECT PATIENTS AND STAFF

Noble Health Corp

Danolyte Global’s Human and Environmentally Safe Disinfectant System is 100-Times More Powerful Than Bleach

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fulton Medical Center announced today that it has installed Danolyte Global’s innovative disinfectant system that will greatly reduce infection risks from most known bacteria, viruses, mold, and fungus. The system, produced by Lenexa, Kansas-based Danolyte Global, is EPA registered to kill even the most resistant microbes including staphylococcus, C. diff, MRSA, listeria, legionella, and the influenza virus. FMC is the first Midwest hospital to deploy the system. It is anticipated that the Danolyte disinfectant will also kill the novel coronavirus now sweeping Asia and the world.Danolyte Global’s system produces a non-toxic, noncorrosive, EPA-approved solution that can be applied directly to both hard and soft surfaces and applied throughout a room or area using a form of electrostatic spraying. This form of spraying allows the disinfectant solution to attach evenly to all surfaces, even hidden surfaces under tables, beds, seat-cushions, curtains, and equipment. “Our solution is completely safe for humans and animals,” said Jody Julian, Co-Founder, and President of Danolyte Global LLC. “Yet, unlike bleach, which is both poisonous to humans and corrosive to most surfaces, it’s 100 times more effective at killing germs,” he said.Don Peterson, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Noble Health Corp said, “Noble Health is mandating that every effort be made to defend its patients and staff from the novel coronavirus and that we implement new innovative solutions to radically decrease the risk of hospital-acquired infections,” he stated. Noble Health Corp said that it is covering the approximately $35,000.00 cost of the system. “The Danolyte generator installed in Fulton will produce enough disinfectant solutions to cover several hospitals, physician offices, and nursing facilities. We hope other healthcare facilities in the area will be open to using the disinfectant and eventually in sharing the cost,” Peterson said.Terry Nichols, President of Noble Health Management, manager of Fulton Medical Center, said the Danolyte system is a central part of a larger strategy to improve health outcomes. “Defending against the coronavirus brought this matter to a head as has the increasing number of flu cases we’ve been seeing. While deploying the Danolyte system improves our defenses it will also serve to reduce the risk of sepsis and other HAI’s (hospital-acquired infections) where existing solutions have not. Our goal is to improve health outcomes for all of our patients,” he explained.About Danolyte© Global Danolyte Global designs manufactures and markets generators of biocidal solutions that are EPA registered to kill any pathogen it encounters. The solution is safe for humans and animals, non-toxic, and noncorrosive to the environment. Danolyte's generators are deployed to industries where large-scale disinfecting is required, such as hospitals, food service, and the hospitality industry. Danolyte’s Organic certified crop solution Agrowlyte© destroys bacteria like listeria, powdery mold, and other contaminants on plants, fruits, and vegetables. Danolyte Global is located in Overland Park, Kansas and is dedicated to human and environmentally safe disinfecting solutions.About Noble Health Management CorporationNoble Health’s mission is to provide high-quality medical care that addresses the needs of the communities we serve. Our goal is to serve the community and its residents with comprehensive medical services delivered at reasonable prices and with the highest integrity. We will work diligently and forthrightly with local, state and federal governments towards a sustainable model that provides medical services for all.Noble Health Management is a subsidiary of Noble Health Corporation headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. Noble Health Corp is dedicated to the mission of revitalizing community healthcare through service, quality, and integrity.About Fulton Medical CenterFMC is a community hospital located in Fulton, Missouri in Callaway County. FMC is an acute care hospital with 35 beds, 24/7/365 emergency department, and a walk-in clinic. It has proudly served the residence of Callaway and surrounding counties since 1985. Noble Health Management took over operations at FMC in December 2019 and is on the process of expanding health services and implementing leading-edge technology.For more info please email: info@noblehealthcorp.comNoble Heath Corporate Website: www.noblehealthcorp.com For all media/PR related inquiries please contact:Beth Omecene EppersonDirector of Marketing & CommunicationsPhone: (913) 355-5087Email: bepperson@noblehealthcorp.com



