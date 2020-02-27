Arizona Company Invents Technology that Kills COVID-19 in Hospital Patient Rooms

Nevoa’s smart disinfection technology uses Hypochlorous Acid to disinfect hospital patient rooms, killing pathogens such as COVID-19.

Technology invented in Tempe, Arizona, by Nevoa Inc., is designed to kill serious pathogens such as COVID-19 (coronavirus) in hospital patient rooms.

TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevoa Inc., a Tempe, Arizona-based company, has invented a new disinfection technology for hospital patient rooms that has been proven to be 99.99% effective at killing bacteria and viruses that cause life-threatening infections, such as COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), and other Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs).The technology has been used since July 2019 with great success at two Arizona hospitals that are part of a major, Phoenix-based health system. A study by the University of Arizona proved that Nevoa’s disinfection system, combined with modified manual room cleaning, was 300 times more effective at whole room disinfection than manual cleaning alone.“While coronavirus is a hypersensitive topic right now due to its ability to spread rapidly, let’s also remember that 100,000 people in the U.S. die each year from Healthcare Associated infections,” said Ernest Cunningham, president of Nevoa Inc . “That’s about 275 people per day, which is why Nevoa created this disinfection technology.”The disinfection system was developed locally and includes the Nimbus™ robot and Nevoa Microburst Solution™, whose active ingredient is Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl). Nimbus atomizes Microburst into a dense fog in a non-occupied patient room (after discharge). The disinfectant solution is distributed through the entire room with 100% surface contact, even on the undersides of equipment and the bed. The Nimbus robot then automatically begins a dehumidification process to remove all disinfectant solution from the room.This cutting-edge technology kills the viruses and bacteria that reside on surfaces and cause illnesses, such as COVID-19. By eliminating these type of pathogens that exist in patient hospital rooms, the risk of viruses being transferred from person-to-person is significantly reduced.Microburst is an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant. Its effectiveness was proven in a swab-sampling study conducted by an independent laboratory in Austin, Texas, in 2019. The study proved that the atomization of Nevoa’s Microburst Solution in hospital patient rooms was up to 99.9999% effective at eliminating deadly pathogens that can cause infections.COVID-19 appears to be another severe respiratory virus that has arisen in recent years, following the outbreaks of SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2012. Nevoa has first-hand experience with killing evolved coronaviruses.“Interestingly, COVID-19 is fairly easy to kill outside the body,” said Cunningham. “Feline Calicivirus (FCV) and Influenza A (H1N1) are much more difficult to kill, and these pathogens are used as surrogates to gauge effectiveness against viruses such as COVID-19, SARS and MERS. Our system is highly effective against those surrogates and others. We’re proud to have invented a highly effective solution to combat this healthcare problem.”About Nevoa Inc.Nevoa ( https://nevoainc.com ) was founded to invent disinfection products that eliminate HAIs and save the lives of people in environments where germs and pathogens are known to thrive. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the healthcare industry’s decades-old disinfection and cleaning protocols to highly-effective, automated protocols that clean better. To achieve major decreases in the HAI epidemic, Nevoa believes hospitals must embrace technology-based disinfection protocols that decontaminate hospital rooms after every patient discharge. Nevoa saves lives by engineering the most fiscally-, socially-, and environmentally-responsible disinfecting solutions for the healthcare industry, creating true, pathogen-free facilities.###



