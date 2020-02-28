Leading Supply Chain Cooperative Selects Amplifi and EnterWorks to Lead MDM Program

Independent Purchasing Cooperative Will Utilize Expert Services from Amplifi and Highly Ranked Software Technology from EnterWorks

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplifi, a best-in-class strategy and information management consultancy, and EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, announced today that each has been chosen by Independent Purchasing Cooperative to provide consulting services and technology to support IPC’s MDM program.The team’s primary focus has been finalizing agreements with EnterWorks and Amplifi to replace iTrade and implement a system that will help us streamline supply chain processes while improving collaboration between IPC and FWH teams as well as our trading partners. Our goal is to centralize and provide accurate, valid, reliable and timely data for our stakeholders to make good business decisions for our franchisees. Amplifi, our implementation partner, is helping us build workflows and governance capabilities to support our current business processes which are mostly managed via email. We will have holistic visibility into Pricing, Product and Trading Partner data as well as their relationships to achieve data accessibility at the speed of business and focus on data quality through expert accountability.EnterWorks is recognized as an industry leader in the area of data management. Its partnership with Amplifi spans multiple years in jointly serving major consumer product and industrial brands.“We are pleased with the great working relationship we have with Amplifi in delivering data management excellence. We work to help companies in mastering the complexity of digitization for achieving differentiated experiences for their customers,” said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks. “Achieving such a positive outcome for Independent Purchasing Cooperative is our shared goal.”About Independent Purchasing CooperativeIndependent Purchasing Cooperative, (IPC), is an independent Subwayfranchisee-owned and operated purchasing cooperative. Founded in 1996, the company works to negotiate the lowest costs for purchased goods and services while improving quality, enhancing competitiveness and ensuring the best value to its members and their customers. Since its inception, IPC has saved its members more than $2 billion through cost reduction and operational improvements. For more information, visit www.ipcoop.com About AmplifiAmplifi is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset...THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its North American offices. To harness the power of your data, visit Amplifi at https://goamplifi.com About EnterWorks, a Winshuttle LLC Client CompanyEnterWorksMaster Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services offered include Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators.EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at enterworks.com.



