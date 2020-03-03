Empowering MOM Fitness Challenge Launches After Popular Blogger Runs Half Marathon for International Women’s Day

Arushi Garg with her son after finishing her first half marathon on 19th Jan in Houston. Popular Blogger Arushi Garg loves that she can inspire other Mothers to get active via the SocialMama App. Download the app for free today via Google Play Store for Android or Apple store for iOs. Accel Lifestyle is the first ethical + sustainable antibacterial apparel brand. Accel Lifestyle’s apparel was designed for men and women on the go, movers, makers, and high-fivers. More than apparel, we want to start a movement for positive change, empowe Two SocialMama users celebrating International Women’s Day. Explore personalized mom matches with real moms near you based on your lifestyle, geolocation, unique needs, and what you're looking for.

National App dedicated to moms, SocialMama App, to partner with popular mom blogger Arushi Garg & Accel Lifestyle Fitness Apparel to inspire and empower Moms

The number one requested friendship type on our app is a ‘workout buddy,’- our app provides the platform for mothers to find friendship and support (and make it FUN too!)” — Amanda Ducach, Founder & CEO of SocialMama App

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular blogger and strategic business management professional, Arushi Garg alongside SocialMama App and Accel Lifestyle Fitness Apparel launches national "Mom Challenge" contest to motivate moms across the national and celebrate International Women’s Day using #GetActiveMomChallenge.After running a half marathon in Houston this February and discovering new elements of the mind, body, and spirit connection, Arushi Garg, popular mom blogger and full time working mom, discovered that all women can do extraordinary things. A half marathon seemed like an unimaginable task for Arushi Garg ( www.thesnazzymom.com ) but instead, it was a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.As a result, Garg is teaming up with popular mom app, SocialMama ( www.socialmama.us ) and a female-run, eco-friendly fitness company called Accel Lifestyle ( www.AccelLifestyle.com ), to empower moms around the country to adopt a new fitness routine with the launch of a national "Mom Challenge" contest in celebration of International Women’s Day. The contest will run from March 2nd - April 6th and one lucky mom will win a $500 prize!Why challenge moms to get active? Nearly 64% of moms feel friendless. These female-founded powerhouses are hoping that a new fitness challenge will help empower moms to find new confidence in their daily routine and perhaps even a new workout buddy. "A new yoga or running routine is a great excuse to find a new mom friend and gain some insight into your inner self" says Garg. Garg is an ambassador for the SocialMama app, and she knew they were the perfect partner to launch the mom challenge with. Accel Lifestyle, created by scientist, Megan Eddings, creates stylish fitness apparel using her patented "stink-free Prema technology", manufactured in the United States and was thrilled to be the sponsor of the giveaway prize.“The number one requested friendship type on our app is a ‘workout buddy,’ so we were thrilled to partner in the mom challenge and EMPOWER moms through fitness - our app provides the platform for mothers to find friendship and support (and make it FUN too!) - whether it’s a workout buddy or another mother struggling with a life transition.” - Amanda Ducach CEO & Founder of SocialMama App.The SocialMama app, a mobile platform is available in the Apple Store or GooglePlay for free. On SocialMama, compatible mom profiles are matched together using geolocation and lifestyle preferences such as autism, depression, and infertility. In the app, moms are asked questions like "if they are looking for a workout buddy" or "if they are a marathon runner."To enter the contest, moms must 1) Download and join the SocialMama app 2) Post photo on SocialMama app getting active/in active wear using the hashtag #GetActiveMomChallenge. **Mom does not need to post on IG but SocialMama influencers are using the IG platform to get the word out and directing moms to the SocialMama app to participate. Be sure to download the app and enter the contest with the hashtag #GetActiveMomChallenge.The winner will be announced April 7th on Garg's Instagram @the_snazzy_mom ( www.instagram.com/the_snazzy_mom ) and on the SocialMama app.



