Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to The Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Utah to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Utah we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or person in Utah who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to not fall for the old 'free' mesothelioma booklet scheme. If you have already been diagnosed with mesothelioma-we are pretty sure you already know what it is. We are on a mission to make certain a person with mesothelioma receives the best financial compensation settlement results as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Utah we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. Attorney Erik Karst also makes house calls anywhere in Utah to explain the financial compensation process for a person like this as well as their family. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet, or overnight package the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Utah and nationwide:

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Utah.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Utah including communities such as Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Sandy Hills, Ogden, Saint George.www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Utah the Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City: https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However-mesothelioma does happen in Utah.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Utah include US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, power plant workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “When it comes to obtaining the best mesothelioma settlement, the quality of the attorney matters, as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.” http://Utah.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.