Pythian Services Acquires Google Premier Partner Agosto

Integrated Capabilities Create Cloud Transformation Powerhouse

NEW YORK, USA, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading cloud, data and analytics services company, announced today that it has acquired Agosto , LLC (“Agosto”), a Google Cloud Premier Partner and leading cloud services and development company.Pythian, a Mill Point Capital LLC portfolio company, has been helping organizations use data, analytics, and the cloud to transform and win for over 20 years. Agosto, founded in 2001, helps businesses enhance productivity and collaboration as well as solve complex business problems using Google Cloud. The Agosto acquisition will solidify Pythian’s footprint in North America, its fastest-growing market, and will allow Pythian to immediately extend its services portfolio to include Google Cloud, G Suite, Chrome and Maps, as well as cloud product development. The combination leverages two transformational trends—cloud and data—and allows Pythian to offer complete transformation solutions for enterprise buyers.Both companies are Google Cloud Premier Partners and together hold Google Cloud specializations in Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, IoT, Application Development and Work Transformation-Enterprise. With the acquisition, the combined entity will have a unique set of specializations, certifying its competency and experience in these critical and transformative domains. Pythian was named Google Cloud Data Analytics Partner of the Year in 2018, while Agosto was named Google Cloud Partner of the Year in 2013 and 2016.Keith Millar, Pythian President, stated, “The acquisition of Agosto allows us to respond to the requests of our customers for more complete cloud solutions. Clients of both companies, and the broader market, will now have access to enhanced data and cloud transformation solutions bundled with Google Cloud services and collaboration tools through a one-stop solutions provider.”“Pythian is a great company with a strong brand and a well-deserved reputation for excellence,” stated Aric Bandy, President of Agosto. ”We at Agosto are excited to bring even more significant value to the market, the sum of which is greater than our contributions as separate entities. We look forward to expanding our services portfolio and serving more customers as they move to Google Cloud.”Carolee Gearhart, Vice President WW Channel Sales at Google Cloud, added, “We are pleased to see two of our key Google Cloud Premier Partners join forces to accelerate the Google Cloud transformation journey for all of our customers. We are excited to support this expanded customer offering.”Millar added, “Google has been a very supportive partner for Pythian and Agosto. We look forward to advancing our partnership with this acquisition.”“Mill Point Capital is aggressively investing in Pythian as a platform for data, analytics, and cloud solutions. As corporate collaboration and data requirements multiply, enterprises need experienced, trusted advisors like Pythian and Agosto,” said Keith Angell, Pythian Board Director and Executive Partner for Mill Point Capital. “We see tremendous opportunities in the marketplace for this advanced cloud and data management platform.”Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.About PythianFounded in 1997, Pythian is a global IT services company that helps organizations transform how they compete and win by turning data into valuable insights, predictions and products. From cloud automation to machine learning, Pythian designs, implements and supports customized solutions to the toughest data challenges. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with specializations in Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Infrastructure, Pythian was also named 2018 Google Cloud Data Analytics Partner of the Year. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or on our BlogAbout AgostoFounded in 2001 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Agosto is an award-winning cloud services company and one of the largest and most innovative Google Cloud Platform Partners in the world with specializations in IoT, Infrastructure, Application Development and Work Transformation-Enterprise. The company helps organizations leverage Google Cloud products by providing technical solutions, change management and training, migration and deployment from legacy systems, ongoing admin support, and custom product development. 