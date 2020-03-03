Condo Manager announces updates to its unit sale module

Condo Manager Logo - HOA Management Software, HOA Accounting Software

Condo Manager, a HOA management software company, has made updates to its Unit Sale process to assist its customers

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOA accounting software is ever evolving and Condo Manager strives to provide the best user experience for their customers. To better their customers’ unit sales process, they have made updates to their unit sale module. Users are now able to print welcome kits and statements automatically when processing the sale transaction. These items are saved to the new owner’s communications history and can be viewed or reprinted at any time.

Condo Manager is always making changes to their community association management software and this update to the Unit Sale makes it easier than ever for their clients to update their records to reflect new homeowners. The update also includes more options for what to do with an existing balance and the ability to transfer invoicing groups from the old owner to the new one.

About Condo Manager

Founded in 1990, Condo Manager is developed specifically for the community association industry. Condo Manager helps management companies and self-managed homeowner associations by providing custom HOA management software that includes HOA accounting and financial reporting, budgeting, collections, covenant and rule enforcement, maintenance management, homeowner portals, and more. For more information, please visit www.condomanagerusa.com or call (800) 626-1267.



