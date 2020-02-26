Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center Earns Deficiency-Free State Survey

Distribution channels:

CHATHAM, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center recently earned Deficiency-Free Status during this year’s annual state health survey. The annual survey in the state of New Jersey is conducted and overseen by the New Jersey Department of Health in an unannounced visit that evaluates the center’s commitment to quality and compliance within industry state and federal regulatory guidelines. This year’s survey for Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center issued zero citations.According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center also achieved the highest possible quality measures score for short stay patients and long term residents, reaching a five-star rating for both.Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center also scored better than New Jersey state and national averages in rehospitalization rates for newly-admitted patients, vaccination rates, outpatient emergency department visits, and percentage of short stay patients who were able to improve their ability to independently move on their own, according to CMS Nursing Home Compare."We are all so proud to be a part of such an amazing team of professional caregivers. Each day our team’s focus is to provide the highest level of care to our patients, residents, and families,” began Chad Kaufman, Administrator of Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center. “Our team makes a collective effort of achieving these milestones together with dedication, commitment, and professionalism. Our recent deficiency free announcement from the New Jersey Department of Health is an incredible testament to our entire team from all departments. We are so proud of our unparalleled community.”Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center is a proud member of the CareRite Centers Network; CareRite Centers supports those in need of skilled nursing care and short term rehabilitation throughout New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. As part of the CareRite Centers mission, all employees serve as the vital link; they are the core of excellence and compassion that the organization is committed to at large. For more information or to schedule an exclusive press inquiry, please contact Ashley Romano, Vice President of Branding and Experience.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.