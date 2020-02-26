Super Bowl Coach Tony Dungy and Sportscaster James “JB” Brown Return to Host Charis Bible College’s Men’s Advance 2020

Super Bowl Coach Dungy and Sportscaster Brown Return to Men's Advance

The two-and-a-half-day conference will be held on March 12–14

These two widely known figures will share the stage with Andrew Wommac.” — Charis Bible College Official

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL coach Tony Dungy and sportscaster James “JB” Brown will return to Woodland Park, Colorado, next month to speak at Charis Bible College’s Men’s Advance conference. Dungy is a Super Bowl winning coach as well as a New York Times best-selling author and current analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America.

Brown is the current host of The NFL Today on CBS Sports. These two widely known figures will share the stage with Andrew Wommack, president and founder of Charis Bible College, to inspire men to champion their faith and lead in their workplaces, families, and nation.

The two-and-a-half-day conference will be held on March 12–14 at the new 3,165-seat auditorium at Charis Bible College, located in Woodland Park. This event is free and open to the public.

To register, go online to charismensadvance.com or call (719) 635-1111.

Members of the press may attend by contacting Charis Bible College’s Public Relations at (719) 464-5619 or emailing Eileen Quinn, PR manager, at eileenquinn@awmi.net.

About Charis Bible College

Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has dozens of campuses around the world. Find Charis at charisbiblecollege.org, on Facebook, or on Twitter.





