Indie Artist Nicc Angeles Releases Debut EP “The Balance”

Indie Artist Nicc Angeles Releases hard hitting, socially, politically, and emotionally charged EP - "The Balance" March 1, 2020

Poignant and hard hitting, this social, political, and emotionally charged juggernaut will be released March 1, 2020

Words well spoken, paint a thousand pictures. Especially if they’re amped with killer guitar riffs and bumping drums!”
— Nicc Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicc Angeles, an Indie artist from Los Angeles, is pleased to announce the launch of his solo debut EP titled “The Balance.” The album is set to be released on March 1st. It will be available on iTunes, Google Store, Amazon, Bandcamp and can be streamed on Spotify, Pandora, and more.

Created during the massive social and political transformations in recent years, including the global panic toward awareness of how human behavior is destroying the planet, Angeles titled his EP “The Balance” after the social/political overtones influencing him during the writing process. In many ways, the songs are a reflection of Angeles’ musical opinion on how to deal with it all.

Angeles has a wonderful gift for mixing clever lyrics along with smart hooks, presenting reliably well-made and earnest tunes, which hark back to the golden age of radio-friendly alt-rock. But Angeles mixture of styles also gives him a sound of his own, which may be the sound of the future. With comparisons to such a diverse group of artists as The Avalanches, Chet Faker, Kendrick Lamar, The Black Keys, Kamasi Washington, David Bowie, Grandson, Led Zeppelin, Mumford And Sons, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Waylon Jennings, and Radiohead, Angeles sound can only be described as unique. All in all, Angeles brings unapologetic and true feelings into communication.

The new EP is composed of five different songs. The song selection was built around the title track “The Balance” because of its global sentiment. Going from thought provoking lyrics over heart felt melodies, to the dirty, garage band chorus, driven by growling vocals, this song encompasses the alarmed temperament of our current, financially and environmentally threatened world. The other four songs tell stories that fit nicely as sub categories under the blanket of The Balance’s big picture.

When asked what drove him to produce this new album, Angeles answered, “I went through several personal hardships during these years, including the loss of my father to cancer. I became very depressed with a sense of powerlessness, and couldn’t stop dwelling on the meaning of life, or the lack thereof. I live in my head more than the physical world, so to cope, I armed my mind with strategies to accept… everything. One such strategy I found was to practice living in harmony with an environment I can’t control, by appreciating the act of balancing my actions, expectations, and emotions. Hence my title, ‘The Balance’.”

His song “Over This” is an anthem for being over anything in life, especially relationships. A modern rock ballad that is performed as an Electronica, R&B Rock Hybrid, “Over This” is certainly destined to be the breakup song of the summer. The official music video for “Over This,” is now available on YouTube.

This powerful collection of five songs, including “Ever After,” “Blow,” “Over This,” “The Balance,” and “Safety Off” was performed, recorded, and produced by Angeles from conception to final mastering. The EP is set to be released on March 1st, 2020.

To find out more about Nicc Angeles, visit his website at: www.niccangeles.com. Get the latest updates from Nicc by following him on his social media accounts on Facebook @NiccAngelesMusic, Twitter @TheNiccAngeles and Instagram @babyniccy.

