Former FBI Official to Discuss Democratic Party’s Incremental Implementation of Communist Ideology in America

The underlayment of today's Democrat Party Co-Author, Former FBI Asst. Dep. Director Co-Author

Friday Morning discussion: The Democratic Party pushes socialism, using the talking points of global communism

For over fifty years the communist movement has declared America a country of ‘systemic and institutional' racism, to divide the American people; it is the preferred weapon of the Democratic Party” — Terry Turchie

PALISADES, NY, US, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-Author, Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Terry TurchieCo-Author Donagh Bracken, Former Democratic Party OfficialRetired FBI Counterintelligence Agent who chased Soviet spies in New York City to discuss the insertion of the ideology of communism into the 2016 Democratic Party's Platform-its most “progressive” ever.PALISADES, NY, US, February 27, 2020, / EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Turchie retired from the FBI in April 2001, having spent fifteen of an almost 30-year career chasing down Soviet and other hostile country intelligence agents in the U.S. He also worked on the linkage between the Communist Party of the United States of America (CPUSA) and the former Soviet Union. The startling dimensions of the scope and insidious nature of the global communist movement, the Weather Underground terrorist organization of the 1970’s, Black Panther Party of the 1960’s and “democratic socialism” and today’s Democratic Party will be brought to life for radio listeners in Florida and Georgia on Friday morning, February 28 on the "Denise Simon show". ( WDDQ - Talk 92.1FM in south Georgia; WJHC - Talk 107.5FM in north Florida; WLBB 1330AM / 106.3FM in west Georgia)Terry Turchie, the co-author of "In Their Own Words- The Democratic Party's Push Towards a Communist America", will talk about and answer questions on a variety of matters:* The Democratic Party and its presidential candidates are all in on the basic tenets of the ideology of communism- destruction of capitalism; dethroning of God as a major force in American life, international solidarity, upending the rule of law and Bill of Rights, while restructuring American society, wielding racism, white supremacy and white power as the great divide.*Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaks of "democratic socialism,” but as a candidate for President of the United States who may win the nomination, Sanders’ plan for America's future is summed up in the writings of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA):“…Our strategy…consists of fighting on a number of interconnected fronts in the short- term, leveraging gains made in these struggles into more structural, offensively-oriented changes in the medium-term and ultimately employing the strength of a mass socialist party or coalition of leftist and progressive parties to win political power and begin the process of socialist transformation…”*Bernie Sanders has a long history of sympathy for the worldwide communist movement. He openly supported the Socialist Worker’s Party (SWP) of the USA, an organization dedicated to the overthrow of the United States Government, with the goal of establishing a communist government in its place. He was an ardent supporter of Marxist Daniel Ortega and his Nicaraguan revolution in the 1980s.Today, Ortega crushes dissent from the people he “liberated.” Sanders spent his honeymoon in the 1980s in the former Soviet Union, sitting shirtless in hot tubs, bad-mouthing America.After visiting Fidel Castro’s Cuba, Sanders returned to the U.S. espousing propaganda on improved literacy and universal health care for all in the island nation.Other topics may develop.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.