Navigating Business Innovation in the Contract Hardware Industry

How the door purveyor becomes a leader by embracing tech and offering specialized security solutions from start to finish

Our services go beyond the door. We provide solutions as simple as the door install and as complex as an integrated electronic system” — Byron Whetstone, American Direct President and CEO

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staying relevant – it’s the crux of any organization, and in today’s contract hardware climate, business innovation has never been more critical. Technological advancements have placed the door industry in a pivotal position to become not just a product supplier but a total security solution provider.The fragmented nature of the contract hardware industry can cause multiple inefficiencies for a general contractor. As the only company combining Division 8 and Division 28 product, service, and expertise, American Direct is leading the industry in business innovation by embracing technology across construction industry platforms and delivering an all-in-one security suite to customers.“Our services go beyond the door. We provide solutions as simple as the door install and as complex as an integrated electronic system,” said Byron Whetstone, American Direct President and CEO. “Connectivity, communication, and control over the physical door opening is the point of convergence that will ultimately be dominated by companies who have the capability to provide the physical door components and electronic access control in order to deliver the complete security solution.”Innovation also means rethinking the entire door project channel and product sourcing from beginning to end. Being able to procure products as quickly as possible, in addition to providing integrated door and access control, will aid in the success of the project.“We have long-anticipated this channel migration and have been working tirelessly to address this growth opportunity and lead the industry,” added Whetstone. “Today’s customer expects total integration along all channels, and we are proving we are ready to meet the demands.”Today’s door is more than a frame, slab and hardware, it is a dynamic digital ecosystem responsible for biometrics, card readers, video surveillance, and much more. Keeping up with innovations in the ever-changing tides of the door supplier industry has never been more relevant and important to providing customers with safe, efficient, and profitable spaces.NOTE TO MEDIA:Byron Whetstone will be available for interviews during CONEXPO in Las Vegas. If you would like to gain additional insight into how the door opening industry is embracing business innovation, please contact Jon Elscott at 470-589-9370 or email jone@americandirectco.comPlease stop by our booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG (booth #S61839) and ISC West (booth #4109) shows.

