American Direct Offers a Complete Integrated Safety and Security Solution at the Door Opening

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Making buildings safer at the door opening - it’s what American Direct has done for more than 25 years. They understand every turn of a key or swipe of a badge tells a story of where, when and who entered and exited a building. As the first to integrate Division 8 and 28 products, American Direct’s AccessNsite combines all related security functions and data into one user-interface providing meaningful insights and ultimately making buildings more secure.“In our ever-changing world of intelligent locksets and panels, we are always trying to provide the best solutions as the manufacturer releases new capabilities,” said Brian Ashley, American Direct Vice President of Enterprise Systems.“The goal of this update is to make sure we’re providing the most up to date command sets and integrations for those products.”“As they evolve, so do we. JSON improves the user experience by simplifying data connections to our platform for quicker access allowing us to more efficiently share data from our server with our partners and users,” said Jerry Glynn, Chief Information Officer.Enhancements of AccessNsite, Version 7.9.21 include:➢ Mercury MR62e: Added support for the new Mercury MR62e. The MR62e is an IP-enabled interface module that controls up to two openings. The integration supports two OSDP readers, six general-purpose inputs, four relay outputs, and tamper. The board can be powered from PoE/PoE+ or an external 12Vdc power source.➢ Pelco VideoXpert 3.x: Updated the existing Pelco VX implementation to work with the new 3.x API.➢ Allegion WiFi Auto-discover: Added the capability in the Allegion WiFi integration to auto-discover locksets.➢ JSON Web Services API Additions: This version extends the functionality of the JSON API.Today’s door is more than a frame, slab, and hardware, it is a dynamic digital ecosystem responsible for biometrics, card readers, video surveillance, and much more. Keeping up with innovations in the ever-changing tides of the door supplier industry has never been more relevant and important to providing customers with safe, efficient, and profitable spaces.NOTE TO MEDIA:Jerry Glenn, American Direct Chief Information Officer, will be available for interviews during CONEXPO and ISC West in Las Vegas. If you would like to have a one-on-one demonstration of AccessNsite and gain additional insight into the door opening industry, please contact Jerry Glynn at 913.563.5803 or email jerryg@americandirectco.com.Please stop by our booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG (booth #S61839) and ISC West (booth #4109) shows.

