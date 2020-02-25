Rick Asnani Presents During Advanced Campaigning Class at Florida Atlantic University

Cornerstone Solutions

Asnani Discusses Campaign Management Training With FAU Students

Rick is our kick-off speaker for the Advanced Campaigning Class each year due to his wealth of knowledge in campaign building” — Rick Asnani

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Solutions, a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm providing communications services, grassroots campaigns and community relations, announces its president and national political strategist, Rick Asnani, discussed Campaign Management Training during the Advanced Campaigning Class at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) on Monday, January 27.

Asnani has presented as an opening speaker annually at classes on campaign planning and management and serves as a judge for the class final projects. During the recent presentation, Asnani discussed how to get involved in political campaigns and campaign management training. Asnani’s presentation focused on how to create a plan, budget and messaging.

“Rick is our kick-off speaker for the Advanced Campaigning Class each year due to his wealth of knowledge in campaign building,” said Dr. Kevin Wagner professor and department chair of FAU. “His ability to relate to students with the stories he shares about his campaign experience is invaluable.”

“Working with FAU professors and students is an honor,” said Asnani. “Today, it is crucial to learn from a mentor in the field of your career interest. As we head into the 2020 election, understanding the inner workings of campaign management relies heavily on your previous experience and surrounding leaders. My goal is to create leaders out of students, to provide each individual with real-life experience and insight on campaign challenges, creative tactics and timeless proven strategies. I continually look forward to the Advanced Campaigning Class at FAU where preparing our next generation of leaders means standing on the frontlines with them from day one.”

About Florida Atlantic University

Florida Atlantic University was founded in 1961, in Boca Raton on an 850-acre site located near the Atlantic Ocean. The campus is conveniently located halfway between Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale and offers a broad range of academic programs, activities, and services.

About Cornerstone Solutions

Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. The company specializes in executive elections for candidates running statewide down to local elections and especially those in mayoral and constitutional offices like sheriffs, commissioners or governor races. With over 75 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. For more information visit https://www.csteam360.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.