Guardian Jet’s Don Dwyer Joins the National Business Aviation Association's Advisory Council

Guardian Jet's managing partner, Don Dwyer, was appointed to the Advisory Council for the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) for a three-year term.

Don does business all over the globe, and leads a very contemporary, forward-thinking organization, which is a leader in bringing technology and data into the decision-making process.” — Sheryl Barden, NBAA Advisory Council Chairperson

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Jet LLC (guardianjet.com), the aircraft brokerage, appraisals and consulting firm, announced today that the company’s managing partner, Don Dwyer , was appointed to the Advisory Council for the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).The NBAA Advisory Council consists of representatives from NBAA Member companies that provide aircraft products and services to NBAA Member flight departments. The purpose of the Council is to advise the Board of Directors on Business Member interests, government representation, industry programs, communication efforts and educational initiatives.Dwyer was selected for his “excellent leadership qualities, financial and consulting expertise and vast experience having worked on both sides of the aircraft sales process—both as a broker and manufacturer,” said Sheryl Barden, Advisory Council Chairperson. "Don does business all over the globe, and leads a very contemporary, forward-thinking organization, which is a leader in bringing technology and data into the decision-making process.”Dwyer replaces the Council’s outgoing member, Joe Carfagna, Jr., of Leading Edge Aviation Solutions. He will serve a three-year term ending in October, 2022.“I’m very grateful and flattered to be elected to the NBAA Advisory Council,” Dwyer said of his new position. “I’ve long been a proponent of the critical work that the NBAA does on behalf of our great industry and its people. Now, as a Council member, I’ll do my utmost to uphold the NBAA’s tenets, and extend its reach and influence wherever possible.”In 2010, Dwyer joined his brother, Michael, as co-managing partner of Guardian Jet. Since then, their company has become one of the largest aircraft brokerage, appraisals and consulting firm in the world.A frequent speaker at aviation industry events, Dwyer is particularly regarded for his extensive expertise in aircraft finance, asset management, fleet planning and aircraft sales.Prior to joining Guardian Jet, Dwyer spent most of his career rising through the ranks at the aircraft manufacturer, Hawker Beechcraft. As their Vice President of Global Sales, he led the entire sales team, and oversaw the company’s international dealer network.Dwyer is a president of the Board of Challenge America and a former board member for Challenge Aspen, a world-renowned organization devoted to recreational therapy for all types of disabled persons.An avid sailor, Dwyer is also a 4,500-hour commercial pilot and certified flight instructor.About Guardian JetFounded in 2002, Guardian Jet, LLC is a world leader in aircraft brokerage, appraisals and consulting. Based in Guilford, Connecticut—with satellite offices in the U.S. and Europe—the firm distinguishes itself with its focus on integrity and industry expertise, and by consistently providing business value to clients. Guardian Jet’s core mission has always been to earn the right to buy and sell aircraft on behalf of its clientele by providing great consulting advice, market intelligence and flawless execution. The company’s online Vault aviation asset management portal is designed to help clients quickly search for new or replacement aircraft, and easily manage an aircraft just as they would any asset.



