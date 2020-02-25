Is Delivery, Takeout and Catering Impacting Your Restaurant?

Off-Premises and Delivery

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Food On Demand Conference will again bring together key restaurant and foodservice players in mobile ordering, internal and third-party meal delivery, catering, packaging, and restaurant tech, robotics and drone technology to share strategies for increasing efficiency and driving incremental sales. Spanning three days, Food On Demand Conference attendees will learn from and network with the best in the industry.The conference will highlight two keynote presentations by celebrity chef and author Gabrielle Hamilton and Postmates CEO and Co-founder Bastian Lehmann.This year’s speakers and panel discussions will help restaurant operators launch or scale up their own delivery operations, while also providing best practices, the latest high-tech innovations and consumer behavior insights to help retail, restaurant and delivery experts profit at the intersection of food, technology and mobility.If you are interested in staying on top of the fast-paced changes taking place in the delivery landscape and making a difference in your company, then plan on joining us in Las Vegas for the 3rd-annual Food On Demand Conference. You can register today at www.foodondemandnews.com



