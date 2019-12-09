Bringing Your Restaurant Into the Future

Food On Demand Conference

DALLAS, TX, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With four months to go, registration is now open for the third-annual Food On Demand Conference that will be held at the newly renovated Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip March 30-April 1, 2020.This year’s Food On Demand Conference will bring together foodservice’s key players and experts in mobile ordering, third-party delivery and catering providers, packaging, robotics and drone technology to help restaurants increase efficiency, drive incremental volume and develop profitable off-premises programs.This year’s agenda is being expanded to three days and will include a special keynote presentation from Postmates CEO and Founder Bastian Lehmann , one of two keynote speakers on the agenda. The conference will also include insight from national and independent restaurants, ghost- and virtual-kitchen operators, foodservice packaging manufacturers and consumer analysts at the intersection of food, technology and mobility.Additional agenda items include a panel unveiling an exclusive consumer survey of national third-party delivery providers, best practices from independent and franchised restaurant operators, Google and Coca-Cola on their growing interest in the restaurant space, and a luncheon presentation with Matt Sweeney, the CEO of drone manufacturer Flirty.With mega-tech brands now entrenched in the delivery market, waves of investor cash continue to fuel innovation and expansion of delivery footprints, new restaurant formats including ghost and virtual kitchens, this year’s Food On Demand Conference will provide the most detailed look at the future of foodservice with the opportunity to interact with leaders across all facets of the industry.If you are interested in staying on top of the fast-paced changes taking place in the delivery landscape and making a difference in your company, then plan on joining us in Las Vegas for the Food On Demand Conference. Register online at www.foodondemandnews.com



