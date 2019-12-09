Franchise Owners, Lenders and Investor Connect

Keynoter: Charlie Morrison, Wingstop Keynoter: Peter Ricchiuti, Tulane University Keynoter: Jason Altmire, Former Congressman

The Franchise Investment Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Franchise Investment Conference is where franchise owners, operators, lenders and investors connect with owners and senior executives of leading franchise companies. CEOs and CFOs from over 60+ franchise companies provide an inside look at their business and investment opportunities. There are multiple breakout sessions where conference attendees can meet one-on-one and learn more about these successful franchise businesses. The format of the conference allows for plenty of networking.Who should attend?Attendees include franchisors interested in increasing the visibility of their brand and expanding their franchise network. In addition, franchise owners, including prospective franchisees, lenders, investors and family office representatives looking to invest in a franchise business, also attend.If you would like to request an invitation to attend this event, please complete the application on this link Sponsors of the conference include banks, finance companies, SBA lenders and other franchise vendors wishing to meet representatives from the growing franchise brands and the franchisees and investors in attendance. If you would like to sponsor this event, please contact Franchise Times publisher Mary Jo Larson at mlarson@franchisetimes.com.



