Cybersecurity for Building Management and Control Systems Conference announced

Cyber Security for Building Management Systems Conference

Cyber Senate subject matter experts to address the growing threat to Building Automation, Control, Facility Management and Energy Management Control Systems

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital transformation of the building sector continues to accelerate as global business leaders embrace integrated and intelligent building management and control systems. The drive towards industry 4.0, a more efficient, competitive and disruptive business model, can reduce energy consumption and operating costs while enhancing occupant comfort, safety, security, and business productivity.

However, not unlike other industrial automation control systems, the proliferation of IoT and advanced connectivity in buildings has also increased the cyber attack surface, exposing backdoor access to an IT infrastructure that was historically isolated from operational technology cyber threats. Building services and IT convergence are still operating in silos and cybersecurity baseline maturity models are still very much developing.

Both public and private buildings remain vulnerable, leaving prominent organisations at risk. The consequences of an attack on such facilities can quickly cascade into a full-scale safety-related incident resulting in loss of life, reputational and financial damage, and an impact on our economy.

The Cyber Senate inaugural Cybersecurity 4 Building Management Systems conference will bring together building owners, security, safety and facilities leaders with leading government, manufacturing, technology and cybersecurity subject matter experts to establish best practices in this unique information sharing forum. We will address the growing threat to Building Automation Systems (BAS), Building Automation Control Systems (BACS), Facility Management Systems (FMS) and Energy Management Control Systems (ECMS), and provide practical and detailed insight on how we can deter, detect, respond and recover in the modern-day buildings environment.



