Operational Technology Cyber Risk Takes Centre Stage at Cyber Senate ICS Virtual conference this Autumn
Securing Operational Technology and IoT across Automated Infrastructure
Can only be described as the leading ICS cybersecurity conference in the UK. The quality of the speakers was absolutely excellent and the debate amongst delegates was first class.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its 7th year, the Cyber Senate Industrial Control Cyber Security Europe conference returns as an online event to address the evolving threats to operational technology in the industrial sector. As business leaders redefine their threat intelligence and response strategies to maintain business continuity during these unprecedented times, Cyber Senate are pleased to continue to bring together world-class asset owners and subject matter experts to ensure our community is able to engage in the conversations we so desperately require to keep the lights on. This year's show will include topics ranging from IoT security, supply chain and asset inventory, remote working challenges, assurance and design principles in OT, cloud for operational technology, defense in depth, cybersecurity for rail rolling stock, maritime ICS cybersecurity, adapting your threat intelligence strategy, a workshop on "The approach to designing a secure reference architecture to support plant operations and maintenance" and much more.
— Former Head of Nuclear Cyber Security, Office for Nuclear Regulation
Speakers and Topics
9:00 am “Geopolitics of Cybersecurity: Implications for the Supply Chain”
Jayshree Pandya PhD, Strategic Advisor | Futurist, Founder and CEO: Risk Group: A Collective Strategic Security Platform
9:45 am OT Security: Adopting and the Value of Defense in Depth
Richard Meal, CISO, Sellafield Ltd
11:15 am Agile OT Security for evolving energy networks
Philip Tonkin, Head of Cyber Operational Technology, National Grid
12:00 pm Cloud for the OT environment: Being realistic about what is possible
There is a lot of misunderstanding and gossip among the industry on the possibility to use cloud for OT systems. I will be covering what can be done and what we can't do on this subject track.
Ayman Al Issa, Industrial Cybersecurity Lead and Senior Expert, McKinsey and Company
2:00 pm Remote Access into OT/ICS
Business drivers for remote industrial operations
Cybersecurity risks associated with remotely operating and maintaining OT/ICS-enabled assets
Risk mitigation strategies and best practices to enable remote industrial operations
Tahir Saleem, Senior Specialist OT Security, DEWA
2:45 pm OT Cybersecurity Assurance in a complex Greenfield Project
Pragmatic Supply Chain OT security assurance approach
Applying secure by design principle to minimize security risks in OT systems
A graded cybersecurity approach to deliver secure complex OT architectures
Cyber Security assurance in a highly regulated business environment
Guido Villacis, I&C Cyber Security Lead, PWR Technology, EDF Technical Client Organisation
3:30 pm OT Security for Railway Rolling Stock
Eddy Thesee, Vice President Cyber Security, Alstom
4:15 pm Cybersecurity for the Internet of Ships
- The current state of the Internet of Ships (IoS)
- Threat landscape description
- Cybersecurity concepts for IoS
- Cyber Risk mitigation best practices
Isidoros Monogioudis, Senior Instructor, Hellenic American University
5:00 pm Swimming ICS Networks - Cyber on the Sea
- overview on how many connections a modern vessel has and how close the integration into the normal IT Networks is
- attack surface
Stephan Gerling, Cyber Security Expert, Maritime Cyber Security Expert, Kaspersky ICS Cert
Day Two
9:00 am Digital Transformation, Automating OT: Our Biggest Challenges
Instrument OT
• Automation of Process
• Controlling Device Identities
Andy Powell, Chief Information Security Officer, Maersk
9:45 am Workshop with Ayman Al Issa, Industrial Cybersecurity Lead and Senior Expert, McKinsey & Company
"The approach to designing a secure reference architecture to support plant operations and maintenance".
More presentations and panels to be announced.
