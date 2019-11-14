Rail Cyber Security Summit returns to London

5th annual Rail Cyber Security Summit London United Kingdom

Transportation leaders convene to address growing cyber security concerns associated with I.o.T adoption and digital railway initiatives

This conference is by far the most important event in railway cyber security” — Cervello Ltd

LONDON, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proliferation and advancement of integrated operational technologies and the Railway Internet of Things have enhanced operational efficiency but paradoxically has increased the attack surface exponentially across the international transport sector. The impact of supply chain vulnerabilities, insecure IT systems, the challenge of securely converging IT and OT and managing blind spots in the networks asset inventory, has increased the threat to security and safety across the rail sector. This year the Cyber Senate will address how C level executives are driving digital transformation, how they can more effectively adopt Industry 4.0 and become more invested in ensuring the design of a secure foundation. The conference will raise significant awareness on how funding and investment decisions are being made with cybersecurity as a priority, implementation challenges in the realisation of the CIO digitisation strategy and how the sector is collectively defining safety and security for Rail I.o.T.

The Cyber Senate launched the Rail Cybersecurity Summit over 4 years ago, providing Train Operating Companies, Rolling Stock Companies, Government and global subject matter experts a unique and highly informative public and private information sharing opportunity. We have facilitated key conversations and networking opportunities that have helped foster the current resilience initiatives in the rail sector and are pleased to continue our work in 2020.



