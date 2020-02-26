RegScan Launching Artificial Intelligence, Mobile, Enhanced Compliance Research

RegScan, Inc.

Our new interface is a giant leap forward in making it easier to access the answers our users need to do their jobs...” — Ned Ertel

WILLIAMSPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RegScan, Inc ., a compliance management company, is launching a new regulatory platform. The new platform has a mobile-friendly interface which allows you to easily access the content you know and trust on any device. With this interface, we also added enhancements to better support your experience, including:• AI-supported search engine to get you to the information you need faster than ever• Increased functionality with quick access toolbar and saved searches• User-friendly navigation with new mega-menu and dashboard• Guided registration for new users with simplified email domain registration and single-sign-on (SSO) options• State-of-the-art privacy tools“Our new interface is a giant leap forward in making it easier to access the answers our users need to do their jobs,” said RegScan President and CEO, Ned Ertel. RegScan’s growing content library contains more than 175 jurisdictions and twelve languages to keep you covered anywhere you operate.ABOUT REGSCANWith a dedicated staff of experts, an ever-growing network of in-country sources, and 30 years of experience, RegScan is a trusted resource for up-to-date EHS regulatory information from all over the world. RegScan's unique toolset allows users to access global environmental regulations on a single site, provides alerts on regulatory changes, customizes audit checklists, and facilitates content integration with major environmental management systems.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.