Cinequest and Kaiser Permanente Present Thrive Award to Shannon Harvey about her Journey of Healing through Meditation

Cinequest will be from March 3 to March 15, 2020 Shannon Harvey had her dream job as a radio journalist at age 24 when she was diagnosed with a devastating auto-immune disease.

My Year of Living Mindfully chronicles Shannon Harvey determination to find a treatment using the cutting-edge techniques of mind-body medicine.

Is it really possible to ease suffering and promote physical and mental healing using the simple practice of meditation that can be done by anyone at any time or anywhere?” — Shannon Harvey

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, in conjunction with Kaiser Permanente, honors one film for its life-affirming themes and resonance with the Kaiser Permanente Thrive Award. This year the award is being bestowed on My Year of Living Mindfully.Shannon Harvey had her dream job as a radio journalist at age 24 when she was diagnosed with a devastating auto-immune disease. Her immune system had become hyperactive and was attacking normal, healthy tissues. Her muscles and joints were inflamed and she was told if her disease continued to progress she could end up with organ failure, or wheelchair bound.My Year of Living Mindfully chronicles her determination to find an effective treatment using the cutting-edge techniques of mind-body medicine. Cinequest will be its North American premiere.Shannon wondered: is it really possible to ease suffering and promote physical and mental healing using the simple practice of meditation that can be done by anyone at any time or anywhere? The film follows Shannon’s worldwide journey from her home in Australia to Manhattan to the dusty refugee camps of the Middle East and then back Down Under where she learns from an Aboriginal elder about the ancient practice of Dadirri — deep listening and silent awareness.She undertakes a year-long experiment with herself as the subject that synthesizes the works of leading scientists with the ways of mystics. Her goal is to learn if meditation can dramatically improve her health and well-being, or is it just another over-hyped self-help fad? My Year of Living Mindfully is sure to inspire countless individuals to not only find their own inner strength and peace but also see the world in new ways. It is a must-see for those seeking insight and questioning their place in the world.Previous winners of the Kaiser Permanente Thrive Award have included such stirring films as Clownvets (2019), the inspiring story of legendary Dr. Patch Adams and his team’s trip to Guatemala on a mission of “humanitarian clowning” to help veterans suffering from PTSD; Pick of the Litter (2018), which follows the lives of a litter of Labrador Retriever puppies from birth through their training to be guide dogs for the blind; and The Bullish Farmer (2017), the story of a Wall Street investment banker who turned his back on high finance and transformed his life by becoming an organic farmer.My Year of Living Mindfully director, producer and star Shannon Harvey is available for interviews and will receive the award at the Hammer Theatre in Downtown San Jose on March 5 at 7 p.m. after the North American Premiere screening of her film.About Cinequest:The Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival fuses innovation with the arts to empower great creations and to connect audiences, youth, artists, and innovators with these creations and with each other— forging community, joy, and our future. Set in Silicon Valley, Cinequest’s uniqueness, impact, and legacy result from applying this powerful integration of creativity and technology to democratize opportunity and to transform lives. Cinequest does this through the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, Mavericks Studio, and Picture The Possibilities global youth programs. The 30th edition of the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival occurs March 3 – 15 in San Jose and Redwood City, CA (Silicon Valley) We're commemorating CINEQUEST's 30th Anniversary by celebrating the power of creativity today and the future of CINEQUEST itself! www.cinequest.org Please watch The Story of Cinequest.Cinequest 2020 Partners (partial list):TJ & Valeta Rodgers, Clos De La Tech, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), Kaiser Permanente, ZOOM (NASDAQ: ZM), Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), Canon (NYSE: CAJ), Seagate (NASDAQ: STX), AT&T (NYSE: T), Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Hint Water, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), Agile Ticketing Solutions, Barco (BAR.BR), Cinionic, VTA, Eddie Lira, The Wolff Family, NBC Bay Area, Metro, KQED, SF Media Co., T48 Telemundo, El Observador, India Currents, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK), Fairmont San Jose, Marriott San Jose (NYSE: MAR), AC Hotels by Marriott San Jose * Santa Clara, SV Creates, San Jose Downtown Association, The Morrison & Foerster Foundation, Team San Jose, and the City of San Jose.

The Story of Cinequest



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.