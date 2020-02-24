Artists and Leaders Doing Something About Homelessness at Cinequest

Homeless in San Jose, capital of the Silicon Valley Former President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos The Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival will host the world premiere of Where is Nancy? on March 8.

Cinequest will showcase and honor media and leaders that are not just communicating the issues of the homeless but also alleviating them.

There is a staggering number of people who become lost in our system due to mental illness. My hope is that it will inspire empathy, compassion, and a much-needed change to a failing system.” — Where is Nancy? director Thiago Didalt

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging its position as the Silicon Valley’s vanguard media technology institute and the producers of the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, Cinequest will showcase and honor media and leaders that are not just communicating the issues of the homeless but also alleviating them. Ironically, Silicon Valley is one of the world’s most affluent and influential communities, and one with a large homeless population. Via two events, Cinequest is proud to recognize media artists and individuals who are utilizing their tools and platforms to provide relief, hope, understanding, and a better tomorrow.On March 9, 2020, Cinequest will screen Port of Destiny: Peace the story of the Nobel Prize Winning, and former President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos who sacrificed his political position to help the homeless in his nation. Following the screening, Pattie Sellers (Co-CEO of SellersEaston Media and Chair of the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit) will interview Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins about how he is using his platform towards the alleviation of homelessness. Cinequest will present its Visionary Award to Mr. Robbins in recognition of his forward-thinking leadership and influence.The Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival will host the world premiere of Where is Nancy? on March 8.On October 15, 2016, 55-year-old Nancy Paulikas walked into the women’s restroom at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Her family and friends never saw her again. The more than two-year search for Paulikas, who had early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, and the new Los Angeles County tracking program that her disappearance inspired, are the subject of Where is Nancy.The movie vividly highlights the gaps that exist in society that allow a person such as Paulikas to wander off and completely vanish in the heart of one of the biggest cities in the U.S. even when the police and dozens of volunteers are actively searching for them.Paulikas was a retired software engineer with a master’s degree in computer science from UCLA. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 and by the time she disappeared she had the mental capacity of a five-year-old. On the day she disappeared, her husband Kirk Moody watched her walk into the restroom and then he went into a men’s restroom. When he returned she was nowhere to be found in the museum.What followed was a two-year odyssey that involved more than 80 volunteer searchers, many of them engineers and scientists who were friends and colleagues of Moody and Paulikas. Paulikas demise remains an unsolved mystery, but her death was not in vain. Where is Nancy? chronicles how the disappearance led Los Angeles County to create the “L.A. Found” program that provides tracking bracelets to patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.“There is a staggering number of people who become lost in our system due to mental illness. My hope for this film is that it will inspire empathy, compassion, and a much-needed change to a failing system,” said Where is Nancy? director Thiago Didalt.About Cinequest:Cinequest fuses innovation with the arts to empower great creations and to connect audiences, youth, artists, and innovators with these creations and with each other—forging community, joy, and our future. Set in Silicon Valley, Cinequest’s uniqueness, impact, and legacy result from applying this powerful integration of creativity and technology to democratize opportunity and to transform lives. Cinequest does this through the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, Mavericks Studio, and Picture The Possibilities global youth programs. The Story of Cinequest video. www.cinequest.org Cinequest 2020 Partners (partial list)TJ & Valeta Rodgers, Clos De La Tech, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), Kaiser Permanente, ZOOM (NASDAQ: ZM), Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), Canon (NYSE: CAJ), Seagate (NASDAQ: STX), AT&T (NYSE: T), Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Hint Water, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), Agile Ticketing Solutions, Barco (BAR.BR), Cinionic, VTA, Eddie Lira, The Wolff Family, NBC Bay Area, Metro, KQED, SF Media Co., T48 Telemundo, El Observador, India Currents, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK), Fairmont San Jose, Marriott San Jose (NYSE: MAR), AC Hotels by Marriott San Jose * Santa Clara, SV Creates, San Jose Downtown Association, The Morrison & Foerster Foundation, Team San Jose, and the City of San Jose.

