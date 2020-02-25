CloudChomp announces their Migration Planner to help client customers estimate migration costs.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp , Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools, announces the Migration Planner, a tool that helps customers estimate migration costs, and allows partners to automate the generation of Statements of Work. This tool maps to the AWS 6 R’s in order to reduce the amount of manpower needed to calculate services estimates.Migration Planner is fully customizable so customers receive insights for the migration fees associated with their specific situation. Customers’ assets can be tagged to the Six R’s (rehost, replatform, repurchase, re-architect, retire or retain) and filtered by migration “waves” to see the cost of each leg of their migration or the cost of the migration project as a whole. This gives customers the ability to use data to make migration decisions more quickly.“Both customers and partners have told us the process of building and estimating a migration Statement of Work is laborious and time consuming. Migration Planner reduces bottlenecks and creates a first draft cost estimate within minutes rather than weeks. This estimate can be used to adjust assumptions and arrive at a migration cost that both customers and partners can agree to,” said David Pulaski, CloudChomp CEO. CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.

