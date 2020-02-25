ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA Announces Agreement with SPooN

SPooN’s ‘Artificial Creatures’ Universal Interface for Every Digital Device Opens a New Era of Human-Robot Interaction in a Voice /AI-powered World

NORTH HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA today announced its agreement to become a SPooN value-added reseller and to introduce SPooN ‘artificial creatures’ in the U.S. and Canadian markets. SPooN based in Paris, France is a start-up company that creates empathetic and interactive characters powered by artificial intelligence (AI). SPooN’s new era developmental platform allows for the creation of a universal digital device interface driven by voice/AI-powered emotional engagement and contextual context conversational management. SPooN is designed to be used with multiple computing, robotic and digital information kiosk hardware deployments in a voice-powered/AI world.“The new horizon of human-robot interface development has begun, focused upon the use of ‘digital creatures’ that make users feel like they exist, drive the ease and comfort of engagement and embraces the power of emotional recognition in creating human-like social robotic engagements,” said Michael Radice, managing director, ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA. “As experienced providers of social robotic solutions we are excited about the unique and innovative developmental path created by SPooN to create what we call ‘marvelous creatures’,” Radice concluded.“We are delighted to partner with ChartaCloud, our first partner to enter the North American market. We believe our SPooNies characters can deliver marvelous experiences in the US, as they already do in Europe and Japan. Each of our creatures is created to be unique, as it is designed to answer a clients’ specific needs. We work closely with clients to create their own behavior and functionalities. You’ll never see your SPooNy somewhere else. With SPooNy, we provide a totally disruptive and marvelous experience for welcoming people in shops, hotels, institutions and events,” said Jerome Monceaux, ceo of SPooN.About ChartaCloud ROBOTTECAChartaCloud ROBOTTECA provides social, collaborative and tele-presence robots, robot behavior software and pre-configured robot deployments. ROBOTTECA specializes in the sale, service and support of robot use case solutions in pediatric health care, autism intervention therapies, foreign language learning, STEM educational curricula, senior care social engagement in skilled nursing facilities, public library ‘makerspace’ learning initiatives, retail/hospitality consumer engagement and tradeshow and customer education center presentations. ROBOTTECA is the world’s leading provider of advanced use case software for the NAO robot. Additional information can be found at www.robotteca.com About SPooN & Jerome MonceauxSPooN is a start-up creating interactive characters powered by artificial intelligence. SPooN’s characters respond to a major need: providing interactive, empathetic interfaces between humans and artificial intelligence on digital devices deployed in smart cities, smart buildings, and robots.Our experts, partly coming from the Aldebaran Robotics (now Softbank Robotics) adventure, have made this vision real based on unique innovations covering semantics, compartmental sciences and human-machine interaction design. Driven by his passion for robotics, Jérôme Monceaux wanted to be the first to design collective, emotional and naturally interactive robots.Former Chief Creative Officer and co-founder at Aldebaran Robotics he was one of the main engineers involved in the design of the NAO and Pepper robots. After a ten years’ experience in humanoid social robotics, he founded SPooN, based on a zoomorphic conception of artificial creatures.



