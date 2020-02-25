New Service Lets Companies Donate Time/Skills to Create Major Change in Just One Day

Employees coming together to solve a critical challenge for a non-profit in just one day. Breakout groups ideate to help solve critical challenges.

A new service launched today that makes it easy for companies to volunteer their time to create change in just one day.

That’s what this service is all about. Harnessing the talents of the corporate world to increase the capacity of the non-profit world. It’s more than just time you're giving. It’s time well-spent.”” — Mike Maloney

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new service launched today that allows companies to harness the creative and strategic expertise of their teams to help causes they care about. With One Day Impact, companies and non-profits join forces in a fast-paced workshop to solve one of their critical challenges in just one day.

The service is modelled after The Give Agency, a highly-successful skills-based giving event that One Day Impact partners Mike Maloney and Chaz Thorne cofounded 2015. During that time, The Give Agency has generated over $2 MILLION for non-profits in Toronto, Montreal and Halifax, creating strong demand from volunteers and non-profits alike.

“The best companies today are extremely committed to giving back to their communities. But they want to do more than just write a cheque or donate their time. What they want is to make a difference,” said Mike Maloney, Founder, One Day Impact. “That’s what this service is all about. Harnessing the incredible talent found in the corporate world to generate strategies, ideas and tactics that increase the capacity of the non-profit world. It’s more than just time they’re giving. It’s time well-spent.”

How it Works

Unlike many skills-based giving platforms, One Day Impact is based strictly on the pillars of speed, collaboration and impact, and is designed to be as easy as possible for both corporate givers and non-profits to participate. Companies simply choose a cause or non-profit they’d like to support and commit a day of their time. One Day Impact takes care of the rest: distilling the challenge; facilitating the workshop; and crafting am expertly crafted plan to ensure those solutions are put into action.

“It’s remarkable what you can do in a day when you have the right process,” said Chaz Thorne, Co-Founder, One Day Impact. “By streamlining the skills-based giving experience, we’re empowering people to volunteer who might otherwise not have the time or who may be turned off by the potential of scope creep. With One Day Impact, companies commit a team for just one day. No strings attached. And by the end of it, they walk away knowing they’ve used their talents to deliver something of real value for their community.”

With offices in Toronto and Halifax, One Day Impact serves companies and organizations across Canada and the U.S. For more information please visit www.OneDayImpact.com.

ABOUT ONE DAY IMPACT

One Day Impact is a skills-based giving service that makes it easy for companies to donate their expertise to help causes they care about. With One Day Impact (www.OneDayImpact.com), employees and non-profits come together in fast-paced workshops where they solve critical challenges in just one day. It’s more than just volunteering. It’s employee and community engagement done in a whole new way.

