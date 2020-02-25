Carolina Cup Gains Key Supporter for 2020 Races

The Graveyard Race starting line – Carolina Cup, Wrightsville Beach – Courtesy Robert B Butler

Scheduled April 22-26, the Carolina Cup is a five-day festival featuring paddle races, clinics, expos, and entertainment in Wrightsville Beach, NC

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolina Cup, one of the largest gatherings of water paddlers in the world, gained key support from SweetWater Brewing Company as title sponsor in 2020.

Founded 23 years ago in Atlanta, SweetWater Brewing Company is one of the top 15 craft breweries in the nation.

“SweetWater is a perfect fit,” said race director Mark Schmidt. “SweetWater is passionate about protecting natural resources and habitats. They support conservation efforts to improve water quality in our rivers, streams, and coastlines. We are like-minded.”

Scheduled April 22-26, the Cup is a five-day festival featuring paddle races, clinics, expos, and entertainment, with athletes attending from over 15 nations and virtually every state in the USA.

“We’re proud to sponsor the 10th anniversary Carolina Cup and look forward to good times on the water and the celebrations to follow,” said Tucker Berta Sarkisian, Communications Director. “SweetWater shares the Carolina Cup’s passion for adventure in the great outdoors.”

Organized by the Wrightsville Beach Paddle Club and sanctioned by the World Paddle Association, the Carolina Cup is the first of five races in the WPA and APP Qualifier Series. Competitors have the opportunity to earn points for the APP World Tour and World Championship.

Races, clinics, demos, expos, and ceremonies are based at Blockade Runner Beach Resort, the official resort of the Carolina Cup. Athletes will include Olympians, world-record holders, champions, professionals, amateurs, and first-time paddlers.

Races on the 2020 Schedule:

• Graveyard Race; an arduous 13.2-mile ocean and flatwater race for the elite and professional paddleboard racers; SUP; Prone;

• Money Island Open Race; a 10-kilometer flatwater race designed for the intermediate to advanced paddler; SUP; Prone; Kayak; Surfski; OC;

• Harbor Island Recreational Race; a 5-kilometer flatwater race for first-time to intermediate paddleboarders; SUP; Prone;

• Graveyard Surfski and Outrigger Race; a 13.2-mile elite race starting and finishing on the sound side; Kayak; OC; Surfski;

• The Kids Race; for children 6 to 14.

The designated charity for the 2020 SweetWater Brewing Carolina Cup is Plastic Ocean Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to address the global plastic pollution problem through research, development of solutions, education, and the creation of a sustainable future.

SweetWater Brewing Company is celebrating 23 years of award-winning brews and is a top 15 craft brewery in the United States (Brewers Association). To learn more about SweetWater Brewing products, company history, brewery tours, the taproom, and restaurant, click here: www.SweetwaterBrew.com.

Race, clinics, expo information and registration

Accommodations

Media archive and photos

Contact:

Mark Schmidt

Race Director

Wrightsville Beach Paddle Club

P: 910-620-6914

E: Mark@WrightsvilleBeachPaddleClub.com

Tucker Berta Sarkisian

Communications Director

SweetWater Brewing Company

Tucker@SweetWaterBrew.com

Robert B. Butler

North Carolina Press Release

www.NCPressRelease.org

www.RBButler.com

Permission granted for redistribution.

