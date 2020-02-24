Best Peace Song Awarded to John Michael Ferrari

Best Peace Song of the Year - Pepper Jay and John Michael Ferrari John Michael Ferrari honored with Singer Songwriter of the Year 2019 John Michael Ferrari graces cover of Hollywood Weekly Magazine Feb 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood Tribute to the Oscars and Art 4 Peace Awards.Award-winning performing singer-songwriter, John Michael Ferrari was honored with the “Best Peace Song of the Year” Art 4 Peace Award at the Hollywood Tribute to the Oscars ￼ for his song, "Like a Rock and Roll Band". John Michael knew he would be performing for the Oscar gala crowd in the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton but he had no idea he would be receiving the Best Peace Song Award."Like a Rock and Roll Band" is one of John Michael's unpublished songs. The song is a let's-all-get-together song about peace and harmony. Pepper Jay, John Michael's music producer and manager for almost 30 years, places many of John Michael's unpublished songs for music pitchers and publishers on his ReverbNation page. Pepper Jay removes the word UNPUBLISHED in the title once the song is published.This award is not the first for John Michael Ferrari. Recently, in November 2019, he was named "Singer Songwriter of the Year" by the Producer's Choice Awards. A humble and sincere person, and writer story-telling poet at heart, John Michael is awed by all of the attention.February 2020 finds John Michael Ferrari gracing the cover of "Hollywood Weekly Magazine," with a six page article on him, his career, and his catalog of songs.John Michael's original published songs may be enjoyed on most music platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, iTunes, and Spotify. Check out John Michael Ferrari on YouTube , one of which features some of his original songs for kids and teens.For information about John Michael Ferrari's performance schedule, please visit Bands In Town or contact Pepper Jay.

John Michael Ferrari performs for Hollywood Tribute to the Oscars and Art 4 Peace Awards 2020 in International Ballroom, Beverly Hilton Hotel.



