AviationManuals Starts 2020 with 62 Fortune 100 Flight Departments and Expanded Services

AviationManuals clients operate 4,500 business aircraft.

Robust Client Growth and 90 Percent YoY Revenue Increases

We are adding around 700 new clients per year and we've had double digit revenue growth now for four consecutive years.” — AviationManuals CEO Mark Baier

WASHINGTON , D.C., USA, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AviationManuals ended 2019 with an expanded product line, record revenues and now supports a client base that operates over 4,500 aircraft worldwide, including 62 Fortune 100 company flight departments. Leading the surging interest were new digital operations manual offerings and a growing engagement with ARC, the company's iPad app for Safety Management System (SMS).

"We are adding around 700 new clients per year and we've had double digit revenue growth now for four consecutive years," said CEO Mark Baier. "Not only was 2019 another great year, but AviationManuals also began the new year with a nearly 90 percent increase in January 2020 sales volume compared to January 2019," he added.

ARC SMS App Popular with Part91 Operators

"The iPad app for our ARC Safety Management System was downloaded 1,500 times in 2019 alone, and we have twice as many ARC users now as two years ago," Baier said. "Flight departments use us and our software to make managing their manuals and SMS easy."

With a current active client base operating around 4,500 business aircraft, AviationManuals has established itself as the world's dominant provider of aviation operations manuals and digital support for worldwide business aviation. The number of digital subscribers to the company's popular International Operations/Procedures Update service alone now tops 1,000.

2019 an Active Year

In 2019, AviationManuals joined forces with the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) to make IS-BAO certification more convenient, expanded its offerings with a new FBO manual, released an LOA guide, and unveiled an EFVS package for pilots. Additionally, the company increased its staff over 30 percent during the year and moved into its new larger headquarters near Washington, D.C. to help support its expanded product line and additional clients.

AviationManuals, based in the Washington, D.C. area, is a provider of digital operations manuals with update services, as well as SMS software and iPad apps for fixed-wing, rotary-wing, drone operators, and FBOs worldwide. Founded in 1996, the company has produced thousands of manuals. Products and services include SMS Software, Flight/Company Operations Manuals, FBO Manuals, International Operations and Procedures Manuals, Minimum Equipment Lists, Emergency Response Plans, and Internal Audit Programs, as well as Letters of Authorization (LOA) support for RVSM, Data Link (CPDLC / ADS-C), PBN (RNP-10 / -4, NAT HLA, B-/P-RNAV, and RNP-1), Enhanced Flight Vision Systems (EFVS), and EFBs.

AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, go to www.aviationmanuals.com.



