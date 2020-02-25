Carolina Digital Phone, The Very Best VoIP Solution

Serving the local community and the three state region Carolina Digital Phone Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Cloud-Based Telecommunications Solutions

Even though we have grown tremendously since then, we still have the same commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. It's in our DNA as a company and part of who we are.” — Nicky Smith, CEO/Founder, Carolina Digital Phone

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Digital Phone is proudly celebrating 20 years of providing state-of-the-art cloud-based telecommunications solutions and dedicated local customer service to businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions in North Carolina and across the nation.

Commented Nicky Smith, Carolina Digital Phone's Founder and CEO: “When we first opened our doors, cloud-based telecommunication solutions were still relatively new, and so we spent a lot of time working closely with our customers to provide education and support their success. Even though we have grown tremendously since then, we still have the same commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. It's in our DNA as a company and part of who we are.”

Continued Nicky Smith, who is a regular contributor to the Triad Business Journal on a variety of business-related topics, and a member of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce https://greensboro.org/ : “Another key pillar of our growth and success is that when our customers have a question or need advice, they can reach a live customer support engineer in their city right away — instead of waiting on hold for someone in a call center thousands of miles away. Our commitment to local customer care is legendary and sets us apart from our competition, including many that have gone out of business over the years because they failed to put their customers first!”

Commented Melanie Hunter of Williams Chiropractic and Decompression Center https://williamschiropractic.com/ : “Carolina Digital Phone is truly a great company to work with. They're are always there to help with any questions I may have. They are patient and work with you. Shout Out to Nicky for all of his help and getting us set up and squared away. I really appreciate all you have done to go over and beyond. All the staff is great and I encourage others to use this service!”

Commented Steve Worrell of Steve Worrell CPA, P.A. https://swwcpa.com/ : “Our firm has been a customer since 2005 and we have always received top notch performance and service from Carolina Digital Phone. Further, as technology changed, we were able to migrate to improved phone systems without missing a beat in our business process flow.”

Commented David Murad of Jet-Hot High Performance Coatings https://www.jet-hot.com/ : “We have been using Carolina Digital Phone for our company's phone system for years now. The support is phenomenal and one of the biggest reasons we would highly recommend them. They are very professional and knowledgeable and take the time to know their customers.”

About Carolina Digital Phone

Carolina Digital Phone is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey setup including dial tone and VoIP phones to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing landlines, smartphones or digital phone devices. Learn more at https://carolinadigitalphone.com.

Carolina Digital Phone is your best local business service provided offering the easiest and most affordable option for your business phone system.



