Mintec has been chosen by Procurement Leaders as a finalist for the World Procurement Awards 2020

Mintec chosen: World Procurement Awards 2020

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading independent provider of food commodity and associated raw material pricing data, has been chosen by the World Procurement Awards 2020 as a finalist for its Data Direct service.

This new data delivery service, using a REST API and Excel Add-in delivery process, provides customers with independent price information for 14,000+ commodities. Enabling them to integrate current and historical prices into their proprietary and 3rd party systems.

“We are delighted to be chosen as a finalist for this award in 2020. Which validates our belief that customers need access to data that can be integrated into existing business processes to facilitate collaboration and deliver increased efficiencies,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec.

This year the number of entries to the World Procurement Awards increased by 20% to compared to 2019, with a total of 420 extremely impressive projects.

One of the judges, Ian Murphy, Managing Director at Foodbuy commented that “The World Procurement Awards are one of the most celebrated and sought-after awards in procurement and I’m proud to be part of the 2020 judging panel. Throughout the judging process, we’ve seen hundreds of applications and witnessed some of the best from across the procurement industry, so I’m really looking forward to the Awards ceremony in May where the esteemed winners will be announced.”

About Procurement Leaders

Procurement Leaders™ is the world’s largest and most valued procurement network and intelligence platform. Powered by a syndicated member and sponsor community of 775+ leading global companies, Procurement Leaders inspires 35,000+ senior leaders to make faster, more informed decisions and follow proven paths to success. Through next-practice insights, practical tools, expert guidance and industry connections, Procurement Leaders accelerates the transformation journey to greater value creation and procurement excellence. Visit www.procurementleaders.com

About Mintec

Mintec Analytics provides access to food price data and insight that helps customers increase price visibility, improve budget management and control their spend. By providing access to over 14,000 commodity prices, Mintec gives food, and CPG procurement professionals access to a suite of analytical tools. Empowering them to understand supplier prices better, analyse spend behaviour and ensure visibility into budgets and the cost of goods sold.

