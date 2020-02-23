The SafeCare Group Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

Progress and Growth

Private AI and Healthcare Analytics Company marks a major milestone

I take great pride in what we have accomplished over the last decade. For me, the significance of this milestone is more than just keeping the lights on – it’s about fixing a broken US health system” — Yisrael M Safeek, MD, MBA, Founder & CEO of The SafeCare Group

LEXINGTON, KY, USA, February 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SafeCare Group achieved another major milestone for a startup business by celebrating 10 years in successful business operation. The information technology firm has grown into a healthcare analytics powerhouse with SafeCareSoft and SafeCare AI “It’s been a long and challenging journey to make it to the 10-year mark after having started with nothing but a laptop and a vision,” says Yisrael M Safeek, MD, MBA, Founder & CEO of The SafeCare Group.“I take great pride in what we have accomplished over the last decade. For me, the significance of this milestone is more than just keeping the lights on – it’s about fixing a broken US health system that destroys human lives. To say that I am grateful and humbled would be an enormous understatement. I am so grateful to all of the people who supported us along the way.”According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Business Employment Dynamics, less than 30% (less than ⅓) of all startups ever reach the 10-year mark.It is quite the accomplishment for the company to reach the 10-year milestone considering it has operated the way it started - debt free with no loans.Even more significant, the company was launched in 2010 at the height of the Great Recession when companies were firing employees and closing their doors.In 2010, Dr. Safeek hired a team of software developers and programmers to develop custom Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications. In 2013, the company created the EMR-based PulseChex software for clinical integration, which allowed it to analyze data and publish ratings and rankings on more than 4,500 different US hospitals.100SafeCareHospitals.com site was up in 2013. The consumer-oriented service helps consumers make informed decisions about their health care. The Star Ratings include quality measures for the routine care an individual receives when being treated for heart attacks and pneumonia to quality measures that focus on hospital-acquired infections and hospital-acquired complications.Based upon hospitals performance trends, the company in 2014 launched a new EMR-based SaaS to satisfy Joint Commission’s physician privileging requirements and another SaaS to help hospitals with Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Value Based Program (HVBP)By 2015, the company released SafeCare magazine to share important healthcare quality information to the general public and key healthcare stakeholders. The company also released another EMR-based SaaS for the CMS Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP). This was followed in 2016 by yet another EMR-based SaaS for the CMS Hospital Acquired Conditions Reduction Program (HACRP).More importantly, in 2016 the firm moved aggressively into the artificial intelligence (AI) space via emulation of intelligence and applying machine learning, deep learning and artificial neural networks to EMR data.In 2017, the firm released its seven point plan to fixing a broken US healthcare system, and this was submitted to the White House. A year later, The SafeCare Group released its 2018 US Hospitals Performance Report, tracking hospital performance in quality, safety, and efficiency over the last five years.Just last year, the company kick-started America's healthcare revolution with AI platforms that predict patient outcomes and offer real-time, clinical decision support, based on dynamic exploitation and immediate statistical analysis of EMR information. There are now seven AI platforms to:• Predict Sepsis Progression;• Prevent Hospital Infections;• Reduce Inpatient Mortality;• Lower Hospital Charges;• Reduce Redundant Hospital Care;• Cut Avoidable Readmissions.At the end of 2019, the firm released its Patient Ratings Application – RateAHospital.com – for patients to connect with great hospitals by sharing actual first-hand care experiences with hospitals.The SafeCare Group looks forward to many more anniversary celebrations in the future as its footprint continues to grow as a leader in innovative and creative solutions for healthcare quality, safety, and efficiency with clients across the United States and strategic partnerships overseas.Dr. Safeek stated, "What I’m most proud of is that we’ve continued to stick to our core mission by innovating, disrupting, and transforming, and as a result, we have disrupted and revolutionized conventional healthcare.”About The SafeCare GroupThe SafeCare Group is focused on helping patients by extending our products across their healthcare journey - everything from finding a hospital, writing reviews, and staying connected afterwards. In 2019, The SafeCare Group launched RateAHopsital.com to allow patients to share care experiences, and in 2013, the 100SafeCareHospitals.com to empower healthcare consumers seeking to find dependable hospitals that deliver high-quality care. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software. Known as Intelligent Healthcare™ software by leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, SafeCare AISuite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. Since 2014, SafeCareSoftSaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellencethat optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. The SafeCare Groupwas founded in 2010. For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com



