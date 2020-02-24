Temos Launches Accreditation Services in Tunisia

Dr. Claudia Mika, CEO, Temos Dr. Ghazi Darghouth, Temos Representative IEEA logo

BERGISCH GLADBACH, RI, GERMANY, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global accreditation leader, Temos Healthcare Accreditation International, announces the opening of its newest regional office in Tunis, Tunisia, expanding access to its prestigious International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua now IEEA ) accredited standards. The Tunis office is led by Dr. Ghazi Darghouth, MBA, President of the Tunisia Health Alliance.To officially launch the new office, a conference was held at the Hotel Acropole, Tunis, focused on the importance of collaboration among the public and private sectors as well as international organizations such as Temos and GIZ, the German funding agency with projects in Tunisia.The program featured opening remarks by Dr. Ghazi Darghouth, pledging his commitment to expanding international standards to hospitals and providers throughout Tunisia. Ms. Lisa Menucha of GIZ, addressed the win-win partnership between Tunisia and Germany to respond to Tunisian and African healthcare challenges. The role of facilitators in medical tourism in Tunisia was discussed by Dr. Nadia Fenina of the Ministry of Health.Professor Chokri Hammouda of Tunisia’s INEAS, the country’s National Authority for Assessment and Accreditation in Healthcare, shared the nation’s commitment to developing a culture of quality in healthcare. Temos’ Founder and CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, concluded the event with remarks focused on the need for collaborative and cohesive activity on behalf of the government, public and private hospitals and clinics, with support from international organizations like GIZ and Temos to raise the standards of healthcare for all.“Tunisia is not featured on the medical tourism maps published worldwide but is an important medical tourism hub in the region. Up to 50% and even more patients served in private hospitals and clinics are international patients coming from surrounding countries” states Dr. Mika. “I totally agree with the summary of the event’s participants that international accreditation will help to increase worldwide recognition of Tunisian quality in healthcare. Temos is very pleased to have launched the regional office in Tunis lead by Mr. Ghazi Darghouth and to accompany and support hospitals and clinics in Tunisia on their accreditation journey”.With the IEEA-accredited programs improving the patient experience for domestic and international patients, Temos adds to its reputation as an innovator setting standards for quality, patient safety, risk management, and the patient experience.Temos is the first international accreditation organization to create standards specifically for international patients, also known as medical tourists, while its accreditation programs benefit all patients. It continues to raise the requirements for accreditation, adding value for its clients, their patients, and the governments, insurance companies, Embassies and Consulates, and other businesses that rely upon Temos quality.Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, and eye care clinics as well as medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”) or medical concierge services. With clients on five continents, the company is experiencing exciting growth and anticipates that ISQua/IEEA accreditation will increase confidence in the marketplace and accelerate its growth.For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact:Ms. Barbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 11, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/ . Contact Dr. Ghazi Darghouth at the new Tunisian office at: g.darghouth@temos-worldwide.com, Telephone: +216 70 855180, Mobile: +216 98755600



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.