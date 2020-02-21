Serena Hemmer of Heart and Soul Counseling to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As human beings living busy, diverse lives, there can be times in each of our lives when we may benefit from the support of a licensed counselor or credentialed holistic healing arts practitioner.

Children sometimes have troubles and worries that are bigger than they know how to express or manage. Teens often find the journey of self-discovery and navigating relationships challenging. Adults may struggle with relationships, life transitions, career challenges, depression, anxiety, or chronic pain. Couples seek to reconnect and renew intimacy. Families strive to improve communication. Through counseling people of all ages discover solutions.

Serena has more than 15 years of experience providing clinically sound, creative, holistic counseling for children ages 3 and up, adults, couples and families. Prior to her clinical work, she spent 10 years at the county and state departments of mental health and substance abuse.

She graduated with a Master of Social Work degree from The Ohio State University, and Summa cum Laude from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

Initially, Serena worked in urban and inner-city communities where she provided clinical counseling for people of all ages and from all walks of life.

As a child, Serena began ballet, tap, and Jazz dancing. She creatively managed to gather the neighborhood kids on the block to put on variety shows and plays! In her undergraduate studies she fell in love with the art and clay studios and classes on art therapy.

Knowing children and adults express themselves through art, and play, Serena weaves Expressive Arts, Play and Sand Tray modalities into sessions with children and their families. She was provided an opportunity to establish an Expressive Arts Clinical Program while employed at a behavioral health residential center for youth in Worthington, Ohio.

Serena provides psychotherapy for children and adults in her private practice, Heart and Soul Counseling, in the Saint Petersburg/Tampa Bay area of Florida. She originally founded her private practice in 2006 in Westerville, Ohio. Because Serena incorporates her background and experience in dance, Tai Chi and Qi Gong, drama, visual arts and pottery, she has been sought after to provide therapy for children as well as adults and couples.

“The arts are unequivocally the language of the heart,” says, Rev. Serena. “Because our mind, body, and spirit are intertwined as one, approaching positive change and healing through the arts and holistic or energetic methods is the key,” says Serena. “We can only draw one line, dance one step, sing one note at a time, so when we are engaged in something creative, we are in the precious present moment. Spiritually, in the present moment, all is well.”

Certified in Rational Hypnotherapy, Serena guides clients to relief from anxiety, phobias, chronic pain and addictions. Having studied a variety of world religions and life philosophies, her approach is always from a holistic perspective that honors the mind, body and spirit. As an Ordained Metaphysical, New Thought minister, Serena supports clients, who are seeking, to explore and expand their values, spirituality and faith.

Rev. Serena is an intuitive, and a conscious voice channel. She also speaks, writes and draws symbols in Light Language, a multidimensional language that is understood by anyone who experiences it through the heart, on a soul level, not by the mind.

Along with her formal education and experience, Serena is certified in many holistic approaches. She is a Reiki Master Teacher, an Advanced Theta Healing practitioner, an Access Bars Practitioner and she taught Qi Gong and Tai Chi for the State of Ohio Employees.

Serena has two publications on www.selfgrowth.com and is in the process of creating a resource and support website and mobile app for psychotherapists, homeschool teachers and parents. During her career she has developed and presented a variety of workshops for families and providers.

Serena’s intention as a psychotherapist and holistic healing arts practitioner is to assist clients to explore and discover their answers from within, and to remember, recover and honor their true, authentic self so they can live life with greater ease and joy.

“Healing starts within each one of us,” says Serena. “I’m here to be love in action in the world. Recognize your own magnificence! Each one of us is a manifestation of love! As we remember that, we can love ourselves and be loving towards others! That is the greatest gift we can ever give.”

For more information on our guest please visit www.revserena.com or www.heart-soul-counseling.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



