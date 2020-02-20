NexGen Fitness Continues Rapid Expansion

NexGen Fitness opens 10th location in Edmond, OK

EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After finding great success with its expansion into Oklahoma, NexGen Fitness is excited to bring the next generation of elite personal training to the community of Edmond, OK. NexGen Fitness and multi-studio owner Brian Andrews opened their second location in the state of Oklahoma this month. Edmond marks the 10th location overall for the growing franchise. NexGen Fitness plans to further expand into Oklahoma as the brand continues to garner attention and interest, and with the help and expertise of Mr. Andrews. NexGen Fitness has seen their impact spread and is looking forward to the possibilities that await throughout the country.When discussing the newest location in Edmond, there was nothing but praise for the studio owner, Mr. Andrews. “We are excited to continue to work with Brian, who also owns the NexGen Fitness studio in Norman and has chosen to bring the concept to Edmond. Brian is a rare breed of individual who is completely committed to the success of his clients above all else. Having an owner, such as Brian, with over a decade of experience transforming lives, who has already taken the model and thrived, makes this additional location a great fit for NexGen Fitness. We are confident Brian will provide the level of service we strive for at NexGen Fitness by taking care of his team and his clients. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for NexGen Fitness Edmond!” - Bryan Whatley, CEO of NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation.NexGen Fitness is redefining what it means to be fit on your own terms with their custom-tailored fitness programs and one-on-one training style. NexGen Fitness provides a unique approach to personal training by customizing their fitness programs to each individual that enters the studio. NexGen Fitness does not employ a one-size-fits-all approach to fitness, as each client has different goals and circumstances. All NexGen Fitness personal training sessions are conducted in a private, state-of-the-art training suite. Every private suite is fully equipped with cutting-edge equipment, and a trainer is by the client’s side every step of the way. Each fitness regimen is constructed to make sure clients reach their individual goals, while also providing accountability and all the tools they need to be successful outside of the studio.Mr. Andrews has been in the personal training industry since 2003, training and overseeing tens of thousands of training sessions in that time. He has both NASM and TPI Personal Training Certifications and understands the needs of the NexGen Fitness client base. Now, by becoming a multi-unit owner, Mr. Andrews will have the ability to take this knowledge and expertise and impact more lives than ever before. “The excitement of continuing to work with NexGen Fitness stems from the idea that I can help promote a healthy way of life, help people better their health, and be a vital part of the growth of an incredible brand. The CEO and his leadership team at NexGen Fitness are there for me and my team, so I felt comfortable in opening a second location, knowing they would continue to be there when needed. They have proven the concept to be successful in multiple locations, and I have had great success in my current studio in Norman, so I am confident I will find success implementing their process and changing lives in Edmond.” - Brian Andrews, Owner NexGen Fitness Edmond and Norman.As it expands its concept, systems, and methodology into other areas, NexGen Fitness is actively seeking franchising partners, where there is a proven opportunity and exceptional market fit.To learn more about ownership opportunities with NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation, email franchising@nexgenfitness.com. Financing is available through the Small Business Administration for qualified franchisees. For more information visit https://www.NexGenFitness.com



