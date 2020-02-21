Cornerstone Solutions Congratulates Clients On Election Win Without Opposition

Cornerstone Solutions Logo

Mayor Joel Flores; Vice Mayor Michael Napoleone; Councilman Andy Thomson; and City Commissioner-Elect Christy Fox Win 2020 Election Without Opposition

I am honored to congratulate Palm Beach County’s top candidates” — Rick Asnani

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Solutions, a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm providing communications services, issue management and community relations, congratulates its clients for winning their 2020 election campaign without opposition. Cornerstone Solutions’ clients include Mayor Joel Flores of Greenacres; Vice Mayor Michael Napoleone of Wellington; Councilor Andy Thomson of Boca Raton; and City Commissioner-Elect Christy Fox.

Cornerstone Solutions is a nationally recognized political consulting firm dedicated to creating winning results and elections. Led by renowned political strategist, Rick Asnani, Cornerstone Solutions has spearheaded the most notable campaigns across Florida. In business for 15 years, with over 75 years of combined experience working across 37 states in the country, Cornerstone Solutions continues to lead its candidates to victory each year with one of the highest success rates in the state.

“I am honored to congratulate Palm Beach County’s top candidates,” said Asnani. “The dedication and commitment brought on by the winning candidates are unmatched in the county. We look forward to the opportunities and advancements they create with smart policies and solutions for their local constituents.”

Elected Officials Top Priorities include:

*Mayor Flores: continue to oversee approximately 1,000 businesses and organizations; enhancing and fostering economic development; advocating on behalf of businesses throughout Greenacres.

*Vice Mayor Napoleone: reduce property tax rates; increase funding and scholarships for local public schools; increase funding for deputies and safety.

*Councilman Thomson: transportation mobility and improving trust and efficiency in local government; neighborhood safety and cleanliness.

*Commissioner-Elect Fox: public safety; job creation; homelessness; transportation and mobility solutions.

To learn more about Cornerstone Solutions, please visit: https://www.csteam360.com/.

About Cornerstone Solutions

Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. With over 75 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. We help clients navigate contentious public issues on local, state and national levels.



